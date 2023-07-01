A dirt road leads to a black gate that, once opened, brings a rush of fresh air. At this time of year, visitors are surrounded by the Central Coast's prominent green hills. Eventually they'll be accompanied by retired race horses that bring companionship and opportunity.
For veterans that have experienced the trauma of war first-hand, this ranch in Nipomo is becoming something of a sanctuary.
Elite Vocations, a new nonprofit based in Nipomo, has a fresh take on therapy. The organization has opened its gates at Solid Rock Ranch and provides local military veterans with a chance to make significant lifestyle changes to forge a fresh start.
Elite Vocations offers a ten-week vocational horsemanship training program for veterans. The group is wrapping up its fourth week now and, when asked about the response so far, Yvette d'Unienville, the group's development manager, says she mostly hears how happy participating veterans are to wake up each morning.
d'Unienville is pleased that participants have been able to find therapeutic benefits while providing them with employable skills in the equine industry.
How does a program providing equine grooming certifications to veterans come to be? d'Unienville says she and her husband, Simon d'Unienville, the program director and instructor, experienced a positive change in their lives from working with horses and have been doing equine-assisted therapy and learning programs for the past five years.
“When we worked with veterans we found that so many of them were really talented at horse work and they had never been around a horse before," Yvette d'Unienville said. "But there was no way for them to transition from just being around a horse to then having a job.
“When you are working with a horse in that kind of environment, I think it’s something to wake up for every day. It’s a lot of responsibility, but it's a good responsibility for people who have struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, that come from being exposed to the trauma of war. It gives them a new sense of purpose and direction.”
The program is limited to six participants at a time and d'Unienville says this allows them to get one-on-one time with the horses, participate in activities as a group with ease and be able to get through learning everything they need to in the given time period.
According to d'Unienville, participants receive a certificate by taking a series of examinations throughout the 10 weeks of the course. At the end, those who didn't pass have the opportunity to come back and continue working on what they missed. Learning aspects in the program are “how to truly care for a horse” covering feeding, brushing, bathing, exercising and “a lot of first aid as well so they can confidently look after the horses and their future,” de'Unienville said.
There are five different levels of groom participants are able to graduate from the program, ranging from entry level groom to elite groom. d'Unienville says the program teaches the skills needed to become assistant trainers.
Justin Trammell is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He says the program is helping him therapeutically. Trammell says after running a business for the last five years, he's moving out of his trade due to medical issues and hopes to move into equine therapy full time.
“I’m getting the therapy benefits," Trammell said. "The program is teaching us how to remain calm even when we are 'in the face of danger' with a horse. If you don’t know how to handle a horse properly, it can get deadly. It’s putting us in this position where we have to control our emotions and our anxiety and everything to control the horse so that we don't get hurt.
"I feel it’s helping us learn we don't have to meet everything with aggression. We don't have to meet it with that 'knock-you-down, run-over-you' force anymore. We can be calm, be gentle and control the outcome.”
Trammell says applying these tools to Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) can work the same way.
“It teaches you by learning to control your emotions and being aware of the PTS," Trammell said. "You can catch it as it's happening and stop it. So it’s given us a better toolset to be able to handle the PTS versus traditional talk therapy and whatnot. It’s hands-on.”
Elite Vocations is provided fiscal sponsorship by the ECHO Group, also known as Band of Brothers, a Santa Maria-based veteran-run non-profit. The curriculum combines the Groom Elite program that has been used at racetracks, correctional facilities and other locations since 2001, with ground-based natural horsemanship techniques to provide a well-rounded foundational education.
All of the horses used in the program are retired racehorses, supplied to the program by Win Place Home, a retired racehorse rehabilitation, retraining and rehoming center.
“The horses will be available for adoption at the end of the program," said Yvette d'Unienville. "So, in addition to the veterans getting training, they’re also re-training these horses. Everything we are teaching them is also beneficial to the horses so that they can be suitable for their homes.”
To learn more about the program and how to donate visit https://elitevocations.org/