I saw a picture of them all standing happily in a pose for the camera — the parents, the children and the grandchildren — and I read their comments, remarking on how the memories they’re making by being together and having experiences together as a family, are what matter most to them.

And I believe that and applaud it wholeheartedly. I know it’s real and good, but I also wonder, with such love and light being shone upon succeeding generations, how they still can be so glib as to scoff at the idea of climate change and the existential threats to the environment — which is exactly what happened when the topic came up the last time we got together for beers.

Maybe I’m too much of an alarmist or too embedded in the science, or the politics, or thoughts of the future, but it doesn’t take some great stretch of the imagination to envision a scenario where the whole family shows up at the beach house but can’t go in the water because it’s too hot!

That’s what happened last week off the South Coast of Florida, where ocean temperatures reached an all-time high of 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Last week’s scorcher might not qualify as an official world record because the readings were taken in the shallow waters of Manatee Bay, but still, these are critically hot temperatures for humans and for aquatic life.

Heat records were also set in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean last week. But it’s not just ocean temperatures that are hot and getting hotter; countries all over the globe are registering all-time records for high temperatures.

I saw one chart that referenced the Earth’s average temperature (meaning the planet as a whole), and it showed that the 22 hottest days on record had all occurred in the last 22 days. Granted our record-keeping only goes back to 1880, but still, that’s more than 52,000 days on record … and the last three weeks have been, what, some kind of anomaly, and now we can fully expect things to go back to “normal” next week or next year?

Or is it, as they say, the dawning of a new normal?

So, what does all this have to do with families and loving parents and fun times together? Everything, as far as I’m concerned.

All this weird weather, the scorching temperatures, the sizzling sands, the crazy extremes — it’s all being left for the next generation to deal with. Perhaps, within the context of Earth's geological history, the climate changes we're seeing are not altogether new, but they are, nonetheless, presenting new and intensified threats to our well-being, including increased incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, injuries and deaths related to extreme weather events, food-and water- borne illnesses, infectious diseases, and (whether we wish to admit it or not) mental health problems on a whole other level.

My sense is that if the looming threat were to show up in weekly sales reports or economic forecasts instead of in global climate reports or ecological surveys, a lot more people would take it a lot more seriously — and that to me is sad.

We can say we love our children, but do we love them enough to care about the world and the problems we’re leaving them, or will we just continue to comply with a set of rules and reasons, and principles and policies and practices in which cold-hearted capitalism, convenience, and corporate profit reign supreme?

So, what is it that I expect them or anyone else to do about it?

Simply, to care is all; to treat it like it’s more than just an annoying fly they can brush away; to care — not only about their own children and their own family, but about others too, about the world and the future; to live, of course, and be happy, but also to embrace change for the better rather than adhering to the same systems of thought, conduct, and decision-making that have resulted in today’s most pressing problems.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in this case, it’s more like 685.

