The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Southwest Carpenters Local 805 partnered to reveal a special playhouse for a Santa Maria girl battling cancer on Sunday after months of fundraising and volunteer construction work.
Katalina Covarrubias, 5, was surprised to find the 80-square-foot playhouse in her backyard.
"I've never seen such a happy little girl; she was overwhelmed," said Manly McNinch, Local 805 representative. "We've been spending Saturdays working on it. Seeing her face made it all well worth it."
Katalina's wish had been to have her own room after years of sharing with siblings, but the family house didn't have extra space.
Volunteer carpenters from the Camarillo-based union constructed the playhouse as a creative solution to fulfill Covarrubias' wish. Make-A-Wish provided funding for the project.
"The playhouse will feature three distinct areas: a music/dance area, a play area and a 'crafting corner' as Katalina loves doing crafts," said Jason Mitchell, carpenters union spokesman. "The playhouse is going to be appropriately named “Kids Koop.”
The foundation for the playhouse was laid in December, with carpentry beginning in January.
"We at the union are part of the community," McNinch said. "We are always looking for opportunities to help out."
Covarrubias was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, in 2020. She now is in remission but is undergoing a maintenance phase of treatment. She receives daily at-home chemotherapy, with quarterly visits to the hospital for stronger doses.
According to Mitchell, Covarrubias is a "happy, caring, silly girl" who dreams of becoming a scientist to help find the cure for her disease. She prays nightly for kids with cancer going through similar experiences.