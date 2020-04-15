A teen in quarantine: Nipomo High junior captures her stay-at-home experience through song

Part of the poignancy of Oates' song is how it touches on disappointments, such as missing prom, beach days and long hugs from friends while also recognizing how these sacrifices provide a safer environment for everyone.

"I'm trying to smile, even if it's just once in a while, because quarantine is saving people I've never seen," she sings.

The 17-year-old said she hopes other people her age will be able to see the big picture and understand the importance of staying home despite the disappointments.

"A lot of teenagers right now aren't really listening to the quarantine thing, and I want people to realize it does suck, it doesn't feel like the best years of our lives, but it'll be shorter if we all just listen and stay inside," Oates said.

Despite the distance, she and her friends are still finding creative ways to make memories together.

"I’m very friend- and family-oriented, so not being able to see people has been the hardest for me," she said. "My friends and I have been making really big Zooms. Yesterday my girlfriends and I had a spa day over Zoom where we all did face masks."