I’m feeling a little more hopeful today, and the reason is because a viable solution has been offered to one of our most pressing problems: water.

Whether it’s the drought and scarcity issues we face throughout the southwestern United States (and all of North Africa and the Middle East) — or contamination issues of the sort that surfaced in Flint, Michigan, and that still plague dozens of other U.S. cities (and 1/3 of the world’s population); or infrastructure issues that make access to aquifers and rivers impractical and improbable; or transport challenges faced by humans on the move, such as refugees or soldiers — water is a grave and growing concern.

It’s not that we don’t have enough water, it’s that we don’t have enough fresh water. More than 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by oceans, lakes, rivers, streams, ponds and puddles, but only about 1% of all that earthly water is available for human use.

Nearly 80% of that 1% goes to agriculture. It takes a lot of water to grow food, and the food that comes from animals requires even more water (by a lot!) than the food from plants. Ten percent of the fresh water goes toward energy production, leaving the remaining 10% for drinking, bathing and cooking.

The good news, and the reason for today’s rise in hopefulness, is that a team of scientists at MIT have built a portable desalination unit weighing less than 5 pounds that can remove salt and other contaminants from water, thus, lessening by a little the threat of water scarcity.

Unlike other commercial “desal” designs, which rely on high-pressure pumps and filtering systems that cannot be effectively miniaturized, this new design uses electricity, and not very much of it either. It requires less power to operate than a cellphone charger, or can also be powered by a portable solar panel that is currently available online for $50.

The process involves running electrical current across a thin sheet placed above and below a channel of water. The material that forms the barrier repels positively and negatively charged particles, including salt molecules, bacteria and viruses, leaving only cleaned water to flow through the collection hose.

The research team demonstrated by taking it to the beach in Boston. They set the main box, which is about the size of a carry-on suitcase, on the ground near the shore and tossed the feed tube into the water. In a half-hour, they had a glass full of clean, drinking water.

I watched the video, which was sent to me by a friend who’s in the grocery business but who’s really a scientist at heart. He was so excited by the technology, he called it a game-changer, and on this I agree with him.

One matter of concern, but for far in the future, is what happens to the particles that have been removed. They go either into a storage container or back into the water or the ground, which is fine in the short term as far as our immediate needs are concerned.

But at what point of does the concentration of chemicals or charged particles begin to affect marine life or the purity of the groundwater? No time soon, I’m sure, which gives us ample time to mitigate the next consequence of our actions.

The point is we now have the technology that gives private individuals and disadvantaged populations the ability to turn ocean water into drinking water. The only things that could get in the way of it being further developed and made available are economic and political considerations …

… which serve as a reminder that as dire as the environmental issues are, and as much as they pose an existential threat to healthy, happy human living, they still are not as powerful and difficult to overcome as the inner impediments that make us our own worst enemy.

But for now, let us raise our glass and toast: to clean water and scientific advancement.

