The 85th annual Danish Days festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in downtown Solvang after three days of food, music, parades and family activities that marked an exciting comeback following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic.

From Friday to Sunday afternoon, attendees were treated to a dose of Danish culture that honored local tradition and celebrated the establishment of Solvang by Danish Americans in 1911.

According to Anna Ferguson-Sparks, a spokeswoman for event organizers the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, thousands from near and far attended the weekend event.

"Lots of smiling faces, and really good energy all around," she said, noting that the event was "a very happy success."

At the center of Solvang tradition, the Danish Days parade made a colorful return Saturday featuring dozens of floats including the Solvang Village Band riding atop the Carlsberg Beer Wagon, galloping steeds, dancers, and waving Danish maids Isabella Lopez, Kayla Bandel and Aleena Madrid.

The parade’s overall winning entry was Andersen, Farris, Ineman, Beehler and Kaufman family float. Other winners were Fossemalle Dance Studios for "Best Family/Group entry," Nordhoff High School Rangers marching band for "Best Musical entry," Carlsberg Wagon for "Best Equestrian/Live Animal entry," and the Solvang Vikings ship for "Best Miscellaneous Entry."

Other measurable successes that topped 2019's gross sales included advance ticket sales for the aebleskiver breakfasts — that sold out — and the Dane For A Day ticket packages.

"Which is of course, what we would want to see," Ferguson-Sparks said, noting organizer didn't know what to expect heading into the weekend "especially considering that the event was on hold for two years, and people are just getting back into the swing of attending large events."

Without reservation, others came out to play.

Seren Hanrahan, age 12, of Pleasanton, California, stepped up in the aebleskiver-eating competition and beat out her rivals by downing 11 Danish pastries in five minutes, while Solvang resident John Cambell, 32, proved to be the victor in the over age 16 category, polishing off 10 aebleskiver in five minutes.

Though a win for Cambell, Ferguson-Sparks noted that competitive eater, Raina Huang, still holds the the 2018 record after eating 36 aebleskiver in five minutes.

Winners were also announced for the inaugural LEGO building competition which showcased the skills of three professional builders: Bryan Firks, whose build theme was The Little Mermaid, Tiffeny Villarreal, whose build theme was The Princess and the Pea, and Chris Wight, with a build theme of The Emperor’s New Clothes.

The three builds were judged on interpretation of the theme and creativity, and clever parts usage and skill. In the end, Chris Wight took first.

"The LEGO competition was definitely a highlight, and the builders said that they had lots of people — young and old — engaging with them while they built," Ferguson-Sparks said.

"... considering the fact that this was the first year back for [Danish Days] since 2019, I think that it went very well," she added.