Hartmann offering in-person office hours
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold in-person office hours in Lompoc, Solvang, Goleta, and Santa Ynez.
Open office hours allow third district residents to ask questions about county governance, share ideas, and learn about community projects.
Drop-ins are encouraged, or to reserve an appointment with Hartmann contact Alex Favacho at 805-568-2192 or email afavacho@countyofsb.org.
In-person office dates and locations throughout the district are as follows:
Wednesday, June 7, 12-1:30 p.m. Lompoc sidewalk office hours at Southside Coffee, at 105 S. H St.
Thursday, June 8, 4-5:30 p.m. Solvang office hours at her Solvang office, at 1745 Mission Dr.
Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Goleta Farmers Market Tabling with Mayor Perotte at Camino Real Marketplace at 7004 Marketplace Drive.
Los Olivos Jazz, Olive Festival returns
The Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival will return for year 17 featuring wine, olive oil and appetizer tastings and performances by Grammy-nominated jazz musicians.
The event is slated for Saturday, June 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lavinia Campbell Park in downtown Los Olivos.
Thirty of Santa Barbara County’s top wineries and chefs will be on-hand offering tastings, and local makers of olive oil and related products will be doling out free samplings.
Singer Denise Donatelli is also making a return to the stage alongside her all-star “A Team” band of Los Angeles musicians.
The event is hosted by the Los Olivos Rotary, with proceeds benefitting both local and international projects, according to festival chairman Dave Bemis.
The Rotary club has raised more than $500,000 over the past 16 years, with no administrative expenses, Bemis said. Some projects include emergency boxes for local schools, food for local seniors and veterans, scholarships for local students, support for local libraries and the arts, home construction in Guatemala, and humanitarian relief for Ukraine.
Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children over 12 years, and can be purchased at www.jazzandolivefestival.org or by calling 805-245-7142.
Museum to host historical lecture, olive tasting
Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum historian John Copeland will present a one-day historical lecture, “What’s the Story on Olives Here?,” discussing the impact of the local crop that dates from the 1800s to present day.
The event, to be accompanied by a tasting, is slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the museum, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez, and dovetails off the Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival to be held on Saturday, June 10.
Copeland, who produces olive oils on his orchard Rancho Olivos with his wife Shannon, knows the history and heritage of surrounding olive orchards, according to a museum spokeswoman.
As the history goes, olives were part of the agricultural program established at Mission Santa Ines in the mid 1800s and included a mill to produce oil.
In 1884, Alston Hayne brought young olive trees to the Valley, and nearby ranches owned by the Gould brothers of Montecito, and the Selbys of San Francisco also held rows of olives.
But it was 22-year-old Alton Boyd who elevated the humble olive in the Valley, having established a ranch off Alamo Pintado Creek near the town of Ballard and planted 5,000 olive trees in 1886.
Admission to the tasting is $5 for non-members and free for members of the museum.
For more information, contact the museum at 805-688-7889 or email info@santaynezmuseum.org.
Rocket Town Comic Con debuts this weekend
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com
Solvang draft general plan, housing element available for review
The City of Solvang Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan and 2023-2031 Housing Element HCD Review Letter are now available to the public for review online at plansolvang.com
The Solvang 2045 General Plan is a long-range plan that guides decision-making and establishes rules and standards for new development and city improvements, according to City officials.
The document reflects the community's vision for the future and is intended to provide direction through the year 2045.
The 2045 General Plan process, which began in December 2020, included several community engagement events where community input was solicited to help guide the future of the City.
To submit comments on the Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan, either use the green comment box on the homepage of the PlanSolvang website at plansolvang.com, or email the City of Solvang Planning Division (SCheca@cityofsolvang.com), or send written comments to the following address:
City of Solvang, Planning Division; Attn: Sophia Checa, Interim Planning Manager; 411 Second Street, Solvang, CA 93463