Alma Rosa Winery hosting 3rd annual walk for mental health awareness on Saturday
Alma Rosa Winery on Saturday, July 23, will host its third annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction walk to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.
Participants are invited to walk a 4.3-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton.
One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit the One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara, an event spokeswoman said, noting that the winery raised over $345,000 for mental health organizations over the last two years.
In addition, Bob and Barb Zorich, owners of Alma Rosa, will be matching donations dollar for dollar, and up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000, the spokeswoman said.
The cost to register is $55 per person and donations are welcomed.
Registration is open through Friday, July 22, and can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.
For more information about Alma Rosa Winery and the event, go to www.almarosawinery.com.
20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza slated for July 30
The 20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza is set for Saturday, July 30, at Riverview Park and will feature live music, family-friendly activities and a free Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue courtesy of the city of Buellton.
Friends, families and neighbors are invited to attend and bring a dessert for sharing.
The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Business and community organizations are welcome to participate and reserve a booth. Those interested can contact Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello at 805-688-1086.
Riverview Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.
Music in the Park summer concert schedule continues
Solvang Music in the Park has returned and will feature weekly family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends.
The schedule is as follows:
July 20: Noach Tangeras, alternate country
July 27: Ghost Monster, '50s to contemporary, classic country, some originals
Aug. 3: The Mother Corn Shuckers, seven-piece band, lively Americana and bluegrass
Aug. 10: Sound Investment Fun, six-piece dance band, Etta James, Bruno Mars
Aug. 17: Cadillac Angels, American Heartland music
Aug. 24: Low Down Dudes, classic rock 'n' roll dance band
Long Island medium Theresa Caputo coming to Chumash Casino
Theresa Caputo, the star of TLC's “Long Island Medium,” will return for two nights to the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.
This will be Caputo’s fourth time bringing “The Experience” to the Samala Showroom, with her last visit in January 2020.
She is known for her popular reality TV series, “Long Island Medium,” which premiered in September 2011 and ran for 14 consecutive seasons until 2019.
In addition to her show, Caputo has authored three books, “There’s More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side from the Long Island Medium” in 2013, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven” in 2014, and “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” in 2017.
Caputo launched her new weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo,” that features fans, guests and surprise celebrities who call in to receive her psychic readings.
Both shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $129.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.