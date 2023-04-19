Buellton Brew Fest making return May 6
Buellton's Brew Fest will be held at River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.
In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local talent The New Vibe, The Last Decade, and DJ Peete!
A $65 VIP ticket will provide access to the event an hour early, at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sample from special beers not available during the general admission session.
General admission tickets are $55 to gain access to the event at 12:30 p.m. The ticket includes tastings from any of the craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries, and spirits on site.
A designated driver ticket is $20 for those guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely. They can also enter during the VIP Session at 11:30 a.m.
For locals and visitors not staying in Buellton, the Brew Bus will be conducting pickups in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta. A bus transportation ticket must be purchased prior to the event, as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.
Solvang Rotary fundraiser slated for April 29
Solvang Rotary Foundation will present its annual fundraiser on April 29 at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House, featuring JSL Music Productions as the evening’s entertainment and dinner by Island View Catering.
The event themed “Black Tie or Blue Jeans” is slated for 5 p.m.
Funds raised will benefit local Rotary projects that support local veterans and families, first responders, senior citizens, the Fourth of July Parade, schools, and scholarships for local high school students.
This year’s live auction includes a limited signed #8 Kobe Bryant Jersey, a 5-night stay at a Guatemalan vacation home for six guests on Lake Atitlan, a private, family style dinner for 10 at Grappolo, a 750 ml bottle of 2000 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, four infield Dodger tickets paired with a two-room/one-night stay at the 5-star Langham Huntington in Pasadena; and a bottle of Frank Sinatra’s private label Jack Daniels with memorabilia from the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.
A variety of silent auction items up for bid also include a specialty whiskey tasting bar.
Tickets are $130 per person, and include beer and wine.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Stephen Palmer at 805-245-8442 or emailing at spalmer0121@gmail.com.
Did you attend Woodstock?
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will stop through Santa Barbara May 1 and 2 to gather countless stories of those who attended the once-in-a-lifetime music festival, the original Woodstock Music and Art Fair in August 1969.
Did you go to Woodstock? Do you know someone who did? Bethel Woods wants to hear from you.
The Bethel Woods Center of the Arts, which is located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, is traveling the country to collect and preserve stories from those who experienced Woodstock firsthand.
According to the announcement, the traveling museum has been collecting oral histories from around the country, and will stop by Santa Barbara.
Museum curators will be available on both days from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in 90-minute intervals. Appointments are now open.
Locals interested in sharing their stories and anecdotes of peace, love and music at Woodstock are invited to email oralhistory@bethelwoodscenter.org to schedule an interview, or send their information to the Bethel Woods Center website at www.bethelwoodscenter.org/woodstock-oral-history-initiative
Alma Rosa Winery hosting walk for mental health awareness
Alma Rosa Winery on Saturday, July 22, will host its fourth Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction walk to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.
Members of the community are invited to walk a 4.5-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and other non-alcoholic refreshments at the top of the estate, while taking in the sweeping hilltop views of the region.
One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit the One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara. In addition, Bob and Barb Zorich, owners of Alma Rosa, will be matching donations dollar for dollar, and up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000, an event spokeswoman said.
The cost to register for the walk is $55 per person and donations are welcomed. Tickets for a private luncheon will also be available for purchase.
Registration is open through July 21, and can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.
She noted that over the last three years, Alma Rosa has raised over $545,000 for mental health organizations.
For more information about Alma Rosa Winery and the event, go to www.almarosawinery.com.