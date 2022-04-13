Chumash Casino partners with the SB Wine Country Half Marathon
The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon is set to return on Saturday, May 7, in partnership with new presenting sponsor, the Chumash Casino Resort.
An event spokesman said the half-marathon will feature a scenic route that starts and finishes at Solvang Park and offers runners views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive.
“The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon relationship is a great fit for Chumash Casino Resort,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Supporting a world-class event in our community that brings visitors and provides a platform for charity fundraising was an easy decision for us."
Participants can also opt for a shorter run with the two-person, half-marathon relay, which includes a post-race wine-tasting experience. After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.
“We are proud to partner with Chumash Casino Resort, the region's leading entertainment destination,” said Phyllis Blanchard, director of partnerships. “Together, we will help runners enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. We are excited to work with Chumash Casino Resort to develop innovative ways to engage runners and support their journey through the entire Santa Barbara Wine Country experience.”
For more information about the event and to register, visit runsipsantabarbra.com.
Safe and Sober Grad Night at SYUVHS returns
The graduating Class of 2022 will resume a 20-year Santa Ynez High School tradition of Safe & Sober Grad Nite, two years after the COVID crisis canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year's event is slated for the night of graduation, June 3, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the Old Gym. The cost is $60 per person, and financial assistance is available to students.
As a safer and sober option, Santa Ynez High School officials said the campus once again will offer an alternate grad night event to help "build a spirit of togetherness among the graduates as they celebrate with old friends for one last time."
The party will feature outdoor games with a bungee jump and LED games, a magician, a deejay, caricature artist, air brush tattoo artist, hypnotist, blackjack, roulette and craps tables, gaming truck, music, food, prizes and a photo booth.
The party is organized by the senior parents with community support.
Donations are being accepted, including cash, prizes and event scholarships. Also being sought are chaperones (adults over age 21) and parents who can help decorate, provide food and drinks, and organize prizes.
Monetary donations can be mailed to SYVHS PTSA at P.O. Box 926, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Donations and prizes can be left with Stephanie Aichinger at the campus office.
For more information or to volunteer, contact abay203@gmail.com or jacque@impulse.net.
Monty Roberts' 5th annual horse event slated for June 17, 18
Annual horse training event The Movement will return to Buellton's Flag is Up Farms on June 17 and 18, with new programming planned for the fifth anniversary edition, an event spokeswoman said.
In-person attendance is limited to 50 VIP participants, she noted.
The 2022 themed event, Happiness, Health & Horses, will feature a variety of horse-related demonstrations and live sessions, and a new mountain trail course led by trail expert Mark Bolender.
Over the course of two days — June 17 and 18 — participants will observe transformative gentling of wild horses to groundwork that includes re-training of off-the-track thoroughbreds and other horses, as well as trailer loading — all at the hands of legendary horseman Monty Roberts, also an author and equestrian clinician.
A third day on June 19 is available for private individual sessions where attendees can put to practice what they have learned at the guidance of Roberts and other training experts on hand, according to the event schedule.
Participants seeking a private session, or multiple sessions, will be invited to bring their own horse or practice with a horse provided by Roberts' Mustang & Transition Horse program. The program trains feral horses in preparation for adoption.
To buy tickets to the event or for more information, go to montyroberts.com/movement/. Lunch is included on both program days.
Further questions may be directed to info@montyroberts.com or 805-688-6288.