Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.
SYV community kitchen is located at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
Rona Barrett Foundation hosting Italian-themed fundraiser dinner
The Rona Barrett Foundation will host "Love, Italian Style!," a celebration of Italian film, food and fashion, on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
The celebration will take place at Sunstone Winery Villa, 125 North Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, and feature music, a live auction, and cuisine catered by Leonardo’s.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the foundation's mission to provide affordable housing and wellness services to low-income seniors residing at The Golden Inn & Village located in Santa Ynez, as well as assist with the development of Phase Two of the Golden Inn campus, “Harry’s House,” an affordable senior housing complex with age-in-place care services.
Recommended attire is Italian-inspired apparel with supportive footwear due to gravel and grass landscaping.
Tickets are $150 per person, and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/love-italian-style-a-fundraiser-for-the-rona-barrett-foundation-tickets-408406794717
SYV Jewish Community holding in-person services
The Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community will hold in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services this year after two years celebrating the holidays via a virtual format.
Services will be led by Rabbi Debi Lewis and High Holiday Cantor Judy Karin.
For more information, contact the center at 805-693-4243, email thesyvjc@gmail.com.
Solvang Scarecrow Fest returns
Solvang is set to kick off the 13th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest on Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring dozens of unique, spooky and humorous scarecrow creations at participating locations.
During the month-long Scarecrow Fest, which concludes on Halloween day, Monday, Oct. 31, Solvang businesses and organizations will participate in the contest by featuring a scarecrow of their own creation posted at their location.
The 2022 festival includes the use of QR codes and a digital voting system, as well as traditional paper maps and ballots to vote in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op”, “Best Use of Recycled Materials,” “Best Use of Business Theme,” “Most Danish,” “Spookiest,” and “Most Humorous.”
Once the 2022 “Best Solvang Scarecrow” is chosen, the winner of the ultimate Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest — involving cities throughout the Valley — will be selected and announced.
The overall winner will receive the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted “Harvest Cup” trophy made by famed blacksmith Hans Duus, which the winner may keep on display in their place of business until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.
Businesses and organizations throughout Solvang are invited to participate in the Scarecrow Fest and Contest. Participation in the contest is $25.
Entry forms for the 2022 Solvang Scarecrow Fest must be returned to the Solvang Chamber by Friday, Sept. 16, for participating scarecrows to be included on the voting map.
Questions can be directed to the Solvang Chamber at mitzi@solvangchamber.com.