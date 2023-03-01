George Clinton to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
George Clinton, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/songwriter, band leader and funk music master, will bring his Parliament-Funkadelic experience to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $49, $54, $59, $64 and $69, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic during the 1970s, Clinton revolutionized R&B, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-1960s acid rock acts, including Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. At the height of Clinton’s success, the Parliament-Funkadelic collective captured over 40 R&B hit singles (including three No. 1 hits) and went three-times Platinum.
Inspired by Motown’s assembly line of sound, Parliament and Funkadelic, led by Clinton, gradually became a collective of more than 50 musicians. While Parliament engaged in a funk-free-for-all, blending influences from James Brown and Sly Stone with eccentric costumes and themes that were inspired by ’60s acid culture and science fiction, Funkadelic pursued band-format psychedelic rock.
Today, at 81 years old, the “godfather of funk” is touring as “George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic” and performing iconic songs “Flash Light,” “One Nation Under a Groove” and “Give Up the Funk” to name a few, which influenced post-disco and post-punk music groups in the 1980s and ’90s.
A Grammy Award winner, along with several other recognitions over his career, Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Solvang Theaterfest Spring Concert Season to feature diverse lineup
Solvang Theaterfest's annual Spring Concert Season will kick off Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. with an evening of smooth, urban jazz by Peter White and Richard Elliot.
White, who is a popular British electric and nylon-string guitarist, is known for his lyrical and inventive approach to contemporary smooth jazz and fusion, and Elliot, a saxophonist and composer originally from Scotland, is widely considered one of the architects of urban contemporary jazz, according to reports.
On April 15, classic 70's rock group Pablo Cruise will graze the Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m., featuring music by David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion).
Also part of the season lineup are Canadian indie pop duo — and identical twin sisters — Tegan and Sara, who are set to take the stage May 3 at 7 p.m. The pair are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who have released 10 studio albums.
“We are approaching this year with a promise to bring a diversified, interesting, educational set of performances to the Theater throughout 2023,” said David Silva, Theaterfest board chair. “Community support for the Theater’s Renovation project was so overwhelming, and now it’s time to celebrate with an eclectic mix of genres and artists.”
This year's concert series is the first full season since before the pandemic and after the theater's $5.3 million renovation project that was completed in July 2022.
Concert tickets are on sale now at Solvangtheaterfest.org. For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org
Women Winemakers celebration slated for March 8
More than 30 Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers and female chefs, bakers and food crafters are ready to welcome guests to the sixth annual International Women’s Day fundraising event on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual event coincides with the March 8 global holiday that each year brings awareness to women's' civil rights.
This year's charitable event will be held at the newly-opened and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in downtown Los Olivos, featuring appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.
According to an event spokeswoman, funds raised through the event are earmarked for local nonprofit The Rainbow House Inc., which is considered the first LGBTQIA+ community resource center in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Tickets are $99 per person and available for purchase online at 2023womenwinemakers.eventbrite.com. Tax and tip not included.
The event is sponsored in part by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley and The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection.
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection is located at 2350 Railway Ave., Los Olivos. Event parking information will be distributed to all ticketed guests prior to the event date.
For a list of featured chefs, bakers and winemakers, visit 2023womenwinemakers.eventbrite.com
Free tax assistance offered to local residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.