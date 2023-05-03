Los Alamos Theatre Group presents original production
Los Alamos Theatre Group returns to the stage for their eighth original production, "CRAZY TALENTED 2, Asylum for Murder: A Screwball Comedy," that kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.
The new play features a cast of 10, including songs by local musician Dillon Ruse, who take audiences on a journey to the imaginary location of "Seven Acres" — a very exclusive wellness haven located in the hills above Los Alamos.
The fictional location is based on a custom-designed community reserved "for the gently challenged, often gifted, and decidedly affluent," and promises laughter, mystery, music and song.
"Patients and staff have worked hard and long to put on this dazzling program," said Jeffrey Bloom, Los Alamos Theatre Group co-founder. "With a nutty setup like this, can a shocking gangland murder be far off?"
The production benefits the nonprofit theatre group which in turn donates both cash and hard work to worthy local charities.
Showtimes are Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at latgstore.square.site.
The production is located inside The Depot Bar & Mall at 515 Bell Street, Los Alamos.
Solvang Library book sale set for Saturday
The Solvang Library will hold an outdoor book sale Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Books and media for all ages are on-hand, with many treasures to be found, according to the event announcement.
Only cash and checks accepted.
Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
Los Alamos Flea returns this weekend
Los Alamos nonprofit IRL Arts Foundation will host year two of Los Alamos Flea, a fundraising event benefitting sustainable agriculture, food use, and conscious community action.
The three-day event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5 to 7, in Los Alamos with live music and a silent auction at The Maker’s Son on Friday, a Saturday vendor market at Los Alamo Antiques Depot & Bar, and a documentary screening at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club on Sunday.
Funds raised by ticket sales, vendor fees, sponsorships, and sales of donated goods go to support local nonprofits, and fund scholarships for continuing education in sustainable food systems.
IRL Arts Foundation has so far awarded scholarships in 2023 to students at Allan Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School, a spokeswoman said.
"While our events like the Flea will be fun and entertaining, the educational and community-building aspects are what mean the most to me," explained Katie Smith-Adair, IRL Arts Foundation president and Los Alamos resident. "Taking steps to be more cognizant of where your food comes from and how to reduce your waste can feel overwhelming, especially in uncertain times, and it’s my experience that challenges become less daunting when they’re handled as a community."
To learn more about the event, buy tickets, or make a donation, visit https://losalamosflea.com
Buellton Brew Fest returns May 6
Buellton's Brew Fest will be held at River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.
In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local talent The New Vibe, The Last Decade, and DJ Peete!
A $65 VIP ticket will provide access to the event an hour early, at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sample from special beers not available during the general admission session.
General admission tickets are $55 to gain access to the event at 12:30 p.m. The ticket includes tastings from any of the craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries, and spirits on site.
A designated driver ticket is $20 for those guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely. They can also enter during the VIP Session at 11:30 a.m.
For locals and visitors not staying in Buellton, the Brew Bus will be conducting pickups in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta. A bus transportation ticket must be purchased prior to the event, as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.
SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign continues
The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen fundraising campaign, themed "Wild West," continues through June as follows:
• Luncheon and Auction: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Gainey Winery;
• "5% Friday": A portion of sales at New Frontiers are donated to SYV Youth Rec on Friday, May 19;
• Final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.