NatureTrack's 5K race slated for Saturday
The annual Los Olivos Day in the Country event will kick off Saturday with NatureTrack's early morning 5K and kids' Fun Run to take place on a certified USA Track and Field course that winds through town.
All ages are welcome, and both races are dog-friendly.
Participants check-in opens at 7 a.m.
The 5K starts at 8 a.m., and the fun-run begins at 9 a.m.
First place runners in the 5K adult race will receive a $100 gift card to J.Woeste gift store. And kids will receive gold, silver and bronze medals.
After the races, participants can join in the festivities at the all-day "Day in the Country" festival in downtown Los Olivos.
The event will feature a small-town parade, more than 100 vendor booths, a beer garden, live music, food trucks, and "Wine Roundup" through town at its award-winning wineries.
Proceeds from the race support NatureTrack Foundation, whose mission is to get students out into nature.
To preregister for the races, go to www.active.com/los-olivos-ca/running/distance-running-races/naturetrack-5k-and-fun-run-it-s-a-day-in-the-country-2022-86323544?int=72-3-A3
Forage Florals of Santa Ynez hosting Dia De Los Muertos event
Forage Florals of Santa Ynez invites locals to celebrate their loved ones during Dia De Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday traditionally held Nov. 1 and 2 to honor the memory of deceased family and friends.
The flower shop, located at 1095 Meadowvale Rd. in Santa Ynez, will host a Día de los Muertos celebration Friday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 10-foot altar (ofrenda) fit for the community.
“Our ofrenda is meant to bring our community together with cheerful love and honor for our dearest departed,” said shop owner Jill Redman.
The shop will have festivities around the altar and will include holiday snacks and drinks such as pan dulce and Mexican hot chocolate.
Members of the community are invited to bring a photo to be added to the altar, or email photos of loved ones to shopatforage@gmail.com.
Stuart C. Gildred YMCA hosting free community safety class
A free community safety class was held Oct. 8 at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, where board member John Kirkgard educated participants about safety and situational awareness.
Expert Barb Jordan of Always BEV — a nonprofit whose mission is to educate, empower and provide skills to prevent violent attacks and sexual assault on innocent people — also offered pertinent information and emphasized the importance of awareness in everyday situations, as well as the significance of trusting one's intuition.
“As you move about your daily routines, never let your guard down," said Jordan. "The trickiest predators are the ones that walk among us, waiting and watching for an opportunity.”
The class was able to participate in self defense demonstrations as well as practice using body language and verbal commands to teach the participants to stand firm and make sure they are heard.
For more information on the program being offered, contact the YMCA at 805-686-2037 or visit ciymca.org/stuartgildred