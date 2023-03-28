Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake set for April 15, 16
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is set to host the 26th Annual Fish Derby fundraiser at Cachuma Lake Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, with more than $5,000 in cash prizes to be awarded to participating anglers of all ages.
Prizes will be awarded in categories of crappie, bass, catfish, trout and carp catches, according to the rules.
The center also announced that the prize pool has been increased this year to ensure more participants have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes that include fishing gear and merchandise, as well as cash.
Derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 15, and ends at noon April 16. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the derby on Saturday and to end the derby on Sunday.
According to the derby rules, contestants must fish in Cachuma Lake during the tournament hours and may fish from shore at any time during the derby, including Saturday night.
The event will take place rain or shine, according to organizers.
A discount on registrations now is available to adults who sign up before April 1. Mailed registration forms postmarked before April 1 are $35, and $40 after April 1. The cost for on-site registrations from April 14-16 is $45. Registration for youths age 4 to 15 is $10.
In addition, all anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license to participate. As an option, licenses can be purchased on-site at the marina.
During the derby, anglers and the general public are invited to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes. Tickets can be purchased starting at noon Friday, April 14, through the weekend, until noon Sunday.
Winning tickets will be drawn at the Sunday awards program, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Fireside Theater. Raffle winners need not be present.
Registration forms for the competition are available at Cachuma Lake Park's entry gate, the general store, marina, Nature Center and local businesses.
To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave a message name and address on the center's hotline at 805-693-8381, or visit www.TroutDerby.org.
Solvang Theaterfest to feature diverse lineup
Solvang Theaterfest's annual Spring Concert Season continues April 15, with classic '70s rock group Pablo Cruise who will hit the Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m., featuring musicians David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion).
Also part of the season lineup are Canadian indie pop duo — and identical twin sisters — Tegan and Sara, who are set to take the stage May 3 at 7 p.m. The pair are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who have released 10 studio albums.
“We are approaching this year with a promise to bring a diversified, interesting, educational set of performances to the Theater throughout 2023,” said David Silva, Theaterfest board chair. “Community support for the Theater’s Renovation project was so overwhelming, and now it’s time to celebrate with an eclectic mix of genres and artists.”
This year's concert series is the first full season since the pandemic and after the theater's $5.3 million renovation project that was completed in July 2022.
Concert tickets are on sale now at Solvangtheaterfest.org. For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org
Free tax assistance offered
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.