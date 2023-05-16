Wildling Museum hosts 'underwater' art installation
A new art installation titled "Message in a Bottle" is on display at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang through February 2024.
The site-specific installation featuring Northridge-based artist Elizabeth Criss, is located in the museum's Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery, and marks the third exhibit in the museum’s tower installation program highlighting Southern California artists inspired by the environment who provide an indoor-outdoor art experience for visitors, a museum spokeswoman said.
Criss’ proposal was selected from the Museum’s 2023 request for artist proposals focusing on environmental impacts on the ocean.
The installation offers viewers an immersive look into a world filled with translucent-colored plastic that glints in the sunlight like pieces of lost treasure, all of which present a playful — yet wary underwater sea experience, the spokeswoman said.
For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/message-in-a-bottle.
SYV Chorale presents 'Dream the Impossible Dream'
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present a spring concert “Dream the Impossible Dream," on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Dr.
According to musical director David Lozano Torres, the show will visit such Broadway hits as "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia, "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables, to the memorable medleys of Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King.
"The chorale takes you on the journey of iconic characters as they face personal growth and self-discovery through hardships. We are reminded that we are capable of so much more as long as we continue to Dream the Impossible Dream,” said Torres, who is completing his doctoral of musical arts degree in choral conducting at UCSB.
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale has been a cultural part of the community for over 40 years.
Tickets are $15 and are available to purchase online at www.syvchorale.org/concert-tickets, at the Solvang Book Loft or at the door.
SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign continues
The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen fundraising campaign, themed "Wild West," continues through June as follows:
• Luncheon and Auction: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Gainey Winery;
• "5% Friday": A portion of sales at New Frontiers are donated to SYV Youth Rec on Friday, May 19;
• Final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.
Art pop-up event for artist Robbie Kaye slated for June 23
Local fine artist Robbie Kaye is set to debut the newest works from her "All Dressed Up, Everywhere to Go" exhibit on Friday, June 23 at Crawford Family Wines tasting room in Solvang.
As part of the show where guests are invited to enjoy wine and charcuterie, Kaye will perform a painting demonstration.
A balloon installation by artist Amie Moore of Balloons x Mama will also be on display.
The event is slated for 5 to 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.
A portion of proceeds from wine and art sales will be donated to Santa Ynez Valley Pride.
Crawford Family Wines tasting room is located at 1661 Mission Dr., Solvang.
An evening of wine and storytelling
Three storytellers are inviting local listeners to stop in for an evening of wine and tales at the reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," slated for Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Local literary talents to perform include: Cynthia Carbone Ward, author and writer of "Still Amazed"; Sue Turner-Cray, actress, writer and performer of the one-woman show "Manchester Girl," other plays and TV film roles; and Gerald DiPego, playwright and film writer of "Phenomenon," "Message in a Bottle," "The Forgotten," and "154 and Paradise."
Attendees will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine with storytelling.
The event is located at The Grand Room, at 181-D Industrial Way, Buellton (adjacent to Industrial Eats).
Tickets are $20 per person. Cash only accepted at the door.
The event benefits the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School PTSA.