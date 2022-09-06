PCPA’s ‘Native Gardens’ to debut at Solvang Festival Theater
PCPA’s production of "Native Gardens" will debut Friday at the Solvang Festival Theater and run until Sept. 17.
The production, written by popular playwright Karen Zacarias, is a hilarious comedy about gardens and clashing cultures that turn friendly neighbors into feuding enemies, according to a PCPA spokesperson.
The story centers around characters Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his wife, Tania, who are realizing the American dream as they unknowingly move next door to a pair of community stalwarts, Virginia and Frank.
A disagreement ensues over a long-standing fence line and spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. And in the end, no one comes out smelling like a rose.
It goes to show that "you can’t choose your neighbors," the spokesperson said.
The cast features Christen Celaya as Tania, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela as Pablo, Kitty Balay as Virginia, Andrew Philpot as Frank and Manny Fuerte as Landscaper.
The creative team includes director Catalina Maynard, scenic designer Jason Bolen, costume designer Eddy L. Barrows, lighting designer Cody Soper, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner and production stage manager Suzanne Tyler.
The production is sponsored by Hancock College.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62 based on day and time and may increase upon demand. To purchase tickets, contact the box office at 805-922-8313, or visit www.pcpa.org.
Performances are subject to change, and the latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates approach.
Hitching Post Wines kicks off September concert series
Hitching Post Wines in Buellton kicked off its September concert series Sunday that will continue to run every Sunday through Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Summer Sets weekly concert series will feature local musical talent including Adrian Galysh, Dewey Roberts and The House Cats.
Live performances are planned through October.
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.
Plant educator to lead autumnal equinox nature hike in Ojai
Ojai author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead his 10th annual autumnal equinox nature hike at "sky island" on Pine Mountain Sunday, Sept. 18.
The 3-mile hike will consist of a walk through a thick forest of pines, white fir and incense-cedar located at 7,000 feet, nearby to the Ventura coast.
The outing will start at 9 a.m. with a possible car caravan of about 36 miles up Highway 33 from the Maricopa Plaza, (1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai) to the Reyes Peak trailhead.
Kaufer and the group will start walking into the Sespe Wilderness from the trailhead (where there is a restroom) at about 10:30 a.m., stopping for lunch (not provided) in the forest and returning to the trailhead at 3:30 p.m., arriving back at the Maricopa Plaza by 4 p.m.
The group will hike on a well-used trail through a mixed-conifer forest, stopping often to identify and discuss native plants, birds and wildlife.
The intermediate-level hike is suitable for fit, moderately experienced hikers or physically fit beginners, Kaufer said, noting that those with respiratory or circulatory issues possibly affected by altitude of 7,000 feet should consult with a physician before attempting the hike.
After the hike, participants will receive a detailed follow-up email including a list of all plants and wildlife identified.
No dogs or smoking are allowed. Light rain will not cancel the hike, though heavy rain or chance of thunderstorms will.
The cost for the hike is $45 per person. Senior, student and child discounts are available by request. To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.
Paid registrants will receive a confirmation email a few days prior to the event with all necessary information, including what to bring, weather forecast and directions to the trailhead.
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA is offering a free, LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from now until Nov. 17.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.