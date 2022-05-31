Retirement celebration for Jeff Reck set for Thursday
A dinner to celebrate the retirement of longtime Santa Ynez Valley Union High School English teacher Jeff Reck is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Figueroa Mountain Brewery in Buellton.
The gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the upstairs area of the brewery, located at 45 Industrial Way.
Reck's family invites all former students and athletes to attend.
Monty Roberts' 5th annual horse event slated for June 17, 18
Annual horse training event The Movement will return to Buellton's Flag is Up Farms on June 17 and 18, with new programming planned for the fifth anniversary edition, an event spokeswoman said.
In-person attendance is limited to 50 VIP participants, she noted.
The event, themed Happiness, Health & Horses, will feature a variety of horse-related demonstrations and live sessions, and a new mountain trail course led by trail expert Mark Bolender.
Over the course of two days — June 17 and 18 — participants will observe the transformative gentling of wild horses, groundwork that includes the re-training of off-the-track thoroughbreds and other horses, as well as trailer loading — all at the hands of legendary horseman Monty Roberts, also an author and equestrian clinician.
A third day on June 19 is available for private individual sessions where attendees can put to practice what they have learned at the guidance of Roberts and other training experts on hand, according to the event schedule.
Participants seeking a private session or multiple sessions will be invited to bring their own horse or practice with a horse provided by Roberts' Mustang & Transition Horse program. The program trains feral horses in preparation for adoption.
To buy tickets to the event or for more information, go to montyroberts.com/movement/. Lunch is included on both program days.
Further questions may be directed to info@montyroberts.com or 805-688-6288.
Buellton rings in 30th anniversary with free community event
The city of Buellton will commemorate its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 18, with Buellton in the Park, a musical event hosted at River View Park.
The no-cost, family-friendly event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, local vendors, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The music will include a mix of genres from local professional bands including jazz, country and mariachi, and will feature members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and an international pianist from Music Academy of the West.
SYV Fossemalle Dance Studio to perform
Santa Ynez Valley performing arts company Fossemalle Dance Studio will host its 33rd edition of An Invitation To Dance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 16, 17 and 18, featuring ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop and tap.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez High School Little Theater in Santa Ynez.
After a two-year, pandemic-induced shutdown, according to choreographers Sonia Ibarra Corona and Christine Fossemalle, the troupe is once again reunited and back on stage to celebrate its newcomers and 2022 graduates Avanell Bratt, Claire Helton, Camryn Kemp and Zefa Tullis-Thompson.
"The dedication of our dancers to their craft, their resilience as well as their parents’ incredible support and our passion for dance combined have allowed us to prevail," the choreographers said.
For information or to purchase tickets, contact the Fossemalle Dance Studio at 805-688-8494.