Rock/blues band The Coffis Brothers to perform at Lost Chord Guitars
West Coast roots band The Coffis Brothers will bring their Turn My Radio Up tour to Los Chord Guitars in Solvang on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The five-piece band, led by Kellen and Jamie Coffis, are slated to perform their recent "Blue Rose" release the frontman brothers characterize as music for car stereos, hazy afternoons and long highways.
"It's all-American music," Kellen Coffis said. "There's rock, blues, acoustic folk and country in there. As music fans, we go all the way back to the beginning — to pioneers like Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers — but we also look to artists like the Eagles and Tom Petty for influence. That's our playbook.”
The show begins at 7 p.m. and the cover charge is $25 per person.
Lost Chords is located at 1576 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.lostchordguitars.com/shows
Music in the Park summer concerts continue
Solvang Music in the Park has returned and will feature weekly family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 17: Bill Agin and Territorial Law
Aug. 24: Sound Investment
Aug. 31 Livewire
PCPA to debut 'Into the Woods' at Solvang Festival Theater Thursday
The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen."
When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.
As the story goes, wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.
Tickets for the opening night reception are $100 and include a premium seat, preshow charcuterie box and intermission hospitality. For each of the tickets sold, $35 will be donated to PCPA’s scholarship to support acting and technical theater students.
Performances are subject to change.
The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates near.
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 30 to Nov. 17.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.