Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosting Star Party
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present a 3-hour star party in the Palmer Observatory on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Once the observatory's roof opens, a remarkable view of the wonders of the night sky can be seen through the museum's state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope.
Museum astronomy staff and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will guide the evening filled with moon craters, nebulas, galaxies, and more.
This event is free and open to all audiences.
The Star Party may be cancelled due to cloudy skies or rain.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.mysbnature.org
Solvang tree burn set for Jan. 6
Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn is tentatively set for Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, at 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang.
*Due to potential rain this week, a decision to hold or cancel the Tree Burn event will be announced Thursday, Jan. 5 by 4 p.m.
The event is traditionally held each year as a wrap-up of the monthlong Solvang Julefest celebration, and will feature a flag retirement ceremony and fire demonstration.
Food will also be available for purchase from Rudy’s food truck.
Those interested in adding to the community bonfire must drop off their Christmas trees at the event site any time before 4 p.m. on the day of the burn.
Nonflocked trees must be stripped of all decorations, including ornaments and tinsel.
The Solvang Parks and Rec tree burn event is hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
For more information and updates, contact solvangjulefest.org/ or call Solvang City Hall at 805-688-5575.
Community work day at River Bend Bike Park slated for Sunday
Members of the community are invited to lend a helping hand at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Changes to the monthly event could occur due to inclement weather, so it is recommended that the public look for updates at facebook.com/RiverBendBikePark before attending.
Some tasks to be performed include pruning plants and weeding, cleaning signs, trash pickup, and fixing jumps.
According to organizers, many work day tasks can be performed by people of all ages, which makes the day a family-friendly volunteer experience.
Depending on support, lunch will be provided.
The bike park is a volunteer-operated nonprofit that relies on community support.
For more information, contact Dave Baker, committee chairman of River Bend Bike Park at davebaker21@gmail.com
Free tax assistance offered to low-income residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages within the stated income bracket.
While a new Solvang Senior Center building is under construction, the tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS, on Mondays and Fridays at the American Legion Wing, Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.
All assistance is by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793 beginning Jan. 2.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments, and Tax-Aide volunteers will be fully vaccinated.
Clients are asked to bring their social security cards, a valid picture ID, records of 2022 wages (W-2s) and all 1099 forms received that report income from interest dividends, pensions/annuities, social security and IRAs, as well as copies of 2021 federal and state tax returns.
More complex returns which entail rental property, farming or businesses with over $35,000 of expense are beyond the scope of the program and should be taken to a professional tax preparation firm.