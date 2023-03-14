'March for Meals' walk returns Friday
Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach on Friday will host its March for Meals event that invites members of the community of all ages to lace up their sneakers and walk from Buellton to Santa Ynez to raise money and awareness for the local Meals on Wheels program.
Funds raised will directly benefit the local program, which has seen food costs increase 300% since October 2022.
Participants will begin the 14-mile walk at Buellton Senior Center at 9 a.m. on March 17, and will enjoy refreshments at hosted stops along the way including Solvang Park, Holy Grounds Café, Summerset Farms, and Dennee’s of Santa Ynez.
The final destination is Maverick Saloon, where everyone is welcome to enjoy a buffet dinner and live music by Bill Agin & Territorial Law from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $25, and include one drink ticket for a beer or well drink. Space is limited and presale tickets can be reserved by calling 805-688-4571. There is a 10% discount for veterans and seniors 65+.
All are welcome to join for all or part of the route. To obtain the walking map and refreshment stops call 805-688-4571.
Last year's event raised $7,000 to help support the 409 individuals enrolled with the Santa Ynez Valley Meals on Wheels program.
To make a donation directly, mail: SYV Community Outreach, P.O. Box 1946, Buellton, CA 93427.
NatureTrack Film Festival open for film submissions
Film submissions are being accepted for the NatureTrack Film Festival, to be hosted this year in Goleta.
Although the annual event was launched in Los Olivos and hosted in town over the past four years, this year it will debut at the Metropolitan Fairview Theatre in Goleta, according to festival organizers.
Festival dates are slated for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
In addition, a one-day film event, "Best of the Fest," will be held in Los Olivos the following weekend with further details to be announced.
The 3-day program themed "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film" will include both feature-length and short films in a wide variety of genres and subjects including documentary, narrative, animation, experimental, conservation, outdoors adventure, student films, and more.
“Environmental concerns are in the forefront of our community’s collective conscience, and I believe this festival will further inform all those interested in the natural world about other people who are doing great things around the world," said Sue Eisaguirre, founder and executive director of NatureTrack Foundation.
Film submissions can be made at Filmfreeway.com.
Submissions will be accepted until June 30.
For more information including upcoming ticket and pass sales, submissions, and more, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org or call 805-886-2047.
2023 Danish Maid contest open
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Danish Maid through Friday, March 17.
Applicants must submit an essay about their qualifications, Danish family history, and accomplishments. Preference will be given to a candidate who will be a high school senior during the fall of 2023.
Applications can be emailed to Solvang@stilettomarketing.com or mailed to Martha Nedegaard, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464.
The annual Solvang Danish Days 2023 festivities are slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17.
SYV Cottage Hospital Foundation accepting scholarship apps
Applications for the 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation scholarship program are being accepted through Friday, March 17.
High school graduating seniors and continuing college students residing in the Santa Ynez Valley who are pursuing studies and careers in a health-care or medical-related field are eligible to apply for scholarships valued at $3,000, awarded by the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund, the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund, the Ken and Lloyd Mills Family Scholarship Fund, and the Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund.
Scholarship administrators, the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, gave a total of $33,000 in scholarships to 11 honorees in 2022, a hospital spokesman said.
To qualify, scholarship applicants must: reside in the Santa Ynez Valley; be in or planning to enter a health-care or medical-related field and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans to reside and work after college; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.
High school and college applicants must also have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Previous recipients of this scholarship are eligible and may apply again, the spokesman said.
Applications received after the March 17 postmark date will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted in April.
The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at www.cottagehealth.org/syvchf