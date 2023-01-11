Sing with the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale
Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year.
Rehearsals start Monday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., and every Monday thereafter at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
Members will be led by musical director David Torres.
For more information, contact Chorale President Casey Bemis at 805-451-8099 or 805-688-4565, or by email at caseybemis41@gmail.com
Winter reading program continues through Feb. 28
The 11th annual winter reading program for children, teens and adults kicked off on Jan. 3 and will run through Feb. 28 at Santa Ynez Valley libraries.
The 2023 theme is "Reading Makes You Bright!" and encourages readers to expand their horizons through book collection and online materials.
To participate, patrons are asked to complete one entry slip for every book — including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, and audiobooks — they read during the program and enter them into prize drawing boxes at their local branch for a chance to win exciting prizes in weekly drawings.
All the tickets submitted during the program will be entered into a grand prize drawing for everyone who participated.
Entry boxes for each age group will be available at the Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as the Goleta Valley Library and Isla Vista Bookvan.
Gift sponsors of the 2023 Winter Reading Program include Elegant Nails, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Los Agaves, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Trader Joe’s.
For additional information, programs and events, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosting Star Party
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will present a 3-hour star party in the Palmer Observatory on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Once the observatory's roof opens, a remarkable view of the wonders of the night sky can be seen through the museum's state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope.
Museum astronomy staff and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will guide the evening filled with moon craters, nebulas, galaxies, and more.
This event is free and open to all audiences.
The Star Party may be cancelled due to cloudy skies or rain.
For more information go to https://sbnature.org/calendar
NatureTrack Film Festival documentary now streaming
NatureTrack Film Festival’s award-winning documentary "The Accessible Outdoors," is now available for public viewing on Vimeo, free of charge.
According to organizers, access to the documentary is the organization’s gift to the community.
The short 15-minute documentary was directed by Mitchka Saberi and Francisco Lopez, and executive produced by NatureTrack’s founder Sue Eisaguirre.
The film made rounds to more than two-dozen festivals where it picked up several awards.
Free tax assistance offered to low-income residents
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages within the stated income bracket.
While a new Solvang Senior Center building is under construction, the tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the American Legion Wing, Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.
All assistance is by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793 beginning Jan. 2.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments, and Tax-Aide volunteers will be fully vaccinated.
Clients are asked to bring their social security cards, a valid picture ID, records of 2022 wages (W-2s) and all 1099 forms received that report income from interest dividends, pensions/annuities, social security and IRAs, as well as copies of 2021 federal and state tax returns.
More complex returns which entail rental property, farming or businesses with over $35,000 of expense are beyond the scope of the program and should be taken to a professional tax preparation firm.