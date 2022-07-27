Solvang Library ice cream social set for July 30
Friends of the Santa Ynez Valley will host an ice cream social to thank the volunteers and donors who supported the library's summer reading program as it concludes.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
The program for children, teens and adults, which kicked of June 3, will run through July 30. Participants still have time to enter one ticket into the library system's weekly prize drawings for every book read during the program.
Solvang Movies in the Park slated for Aug. 5
Solvang Movies in the Park, hosted by the city's Chamber of Commerce, will be hosted at Solvang Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Once the sun goes down, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" will be screened.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Fresh popcorn and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.
The park is located at 1630 Mission Drive.
20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza slated for July 30
The 20th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza is set for Saturday, July 30, at Riverview Park and will feature live music, family-friendly activities and a free Santa Maria-style tri-tip barbecue courtesy of the city of Buellton.
Friends, families and neighbors are invited to attend and bring a dessert for sharing.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Business and community organizations are welcome to participate and reserve a booth. Those interested can contact Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello at 805-688-1086.
Riverview Park is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.
Music in the Park summer concert schedule continues
Solvang Music in the Park has returned and will feature weekly family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 3: The Rincons
Aug. 10: Leslie Lembo and Raw Silk
Aug. 17: Bill Agin and Territorial Law
Aug. 24: Sound Investment
Aug. 31 Livewire