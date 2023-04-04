Solvang Library to host author lecture
The Solvang Library and SYV Natural History Society will host an illustrated lecture on April 19 with Cathy Rose, Karen Ferrell-Ingram and Stephen Ingram, authors of the new book Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers.
Their illustrated talk will cover wildflowers, shrubs, trees, and grasses that grow along the trails of the Schulman and Patriarch Groves of the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, located in the White Mountains of California.
As one of the highest desert mountain ranges in North America, the forest contains many species that are not found elsewhere in California.
Guests are invited to join the discussion in-person at the library at 1745 Mission Drive, or join via Zoom livestream. The event begins at 7 p.m.
A link will be posted at the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society website closer to the date at www.syvnature.org
Fish Derby set at Cachuma Lake
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is set to host the 26th Annual Fish Derby fundraiser at Cachuma Lake Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, with more than $5,000 in cash prizes to be awarded to participating anglers of all ages.
Prizes will be awarded in categories of crappie, bass, catfish, trout and carp catches, according to the rules.
The center also announced that the prize pool has been increased this year to ensure more participants have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes that include fishing gear and merchandise, as well as cash.
Derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 15, and ends at noon April 16. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the derby on Saturday and to end the derby on Sunday.
According to the derby rules, contestants must fish in Cachuma Lake during the tournament hours and may fish from shore at any time during the derby, including Saturday night.
The event will take place rain or shine, according to organizers.
Mailed registration forms postmarked after April 1 are $40. The cost for on-site registrations from April 14-16 is $45. Registration for youths age 4 to 15 is $10.
In addition, all anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license to participate. As an option, licenses can be purchased on-site at the marina.
During the derby, anglers and the general public are invited to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes. Tickets can be purchased starting at noon Friday, April 14, through the weekend, until noon Sunday.
Winning tickets will be drawn at the Sunday awards program, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Fireside Theater. Raffle winners need not be present.
Registration forms for the competition are available at Cachuma Lake Park's entry gate, the general store, marina, Nature Center and local businesses.
To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave a message name and address on the center's hotline at 805-693-8381, or visit www.TroutDerby.org.
Free tax assistance offered
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.