Solvang Scarecrow Fest returns in October
Solvang is set to kick off the 13th annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest on Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring dozens of unique, spooky and humorous scarecrow creations at participating locations.
During the month-long Scarecrow Fest, which concludes on Halloween day — Monday, Oct. 31, Solvang businesses and organizations will participate in the contest by featuring a scarecrow of their own creation posted at their location.
The 2022 festival includes the use of QR codes and a digital voting system, as well as traditional paper maps and ballots to vote in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op”, “Best Use of Recycled Materials,” “Best Use of Business Theme,” “Most Danish,” “Spookiest,” and “Most Humorous.”
Once the 2022 “Best Solvang Scarecrow” is chosen, the winner of the ultimate Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest — involving cities throughout the Valley — will be selected and announced.
The overall winner will receive the contest’s exclusive, handcrafted “Harvest Cup” trophy made by famed blacksmith Hans Duus, which the winner may keep on display in their place of business until the conclusion of the following year’s contest.
Businesses and organizations throughout Solvang are invited to participate in the Scarecrow Fest and Contest. Participation in the contest is $25.
Entry forms for the 2022 Solvang Scarecrow Fest must be returned to the Solvang Chamber by Friday, Sept. 16, for participating scarecrows to be included on the voting map.
Questions can be directed to the Solvang Chamber at mitzi@solvangchamber.com.
SY High School board candidate forum/debate slated for Sept. 28
A forum/debate will be held for Santa Ynez High School board candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Solvang Veterans Hall.
A moderator will pose questions to each of the five candidates, who will be given an opportunity to respond and share their vision for the school.
All candidates will be listed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Hitching Post Wines kicks off September concert series
Hitching Post Wines in Buellton kicked off its September concert series Sunday that will continue to run every Sunday through Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Summer Sets weekly concert series will feature local musical talent including Dewey Roberts and The House Cats.
Live performances are planned through October.
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA is offering a free, LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from now until Nov. 17.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.