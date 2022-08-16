Solvang State of the City address slated for Aug. 24
Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.
The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.
According to the program agenda, both Uhrig and Bradford will provide an update on city services provided to the community, accomplishments and key strategic initiatives from the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The program is hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public.
Tickets at $50 include lunch and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/377563792467. For more information, call the Solvang Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-0701.
Rock/blues band The Coffis Brothers to perform at Lost Chord Guitars
West Coast roots band The Coffis Brothers will bring their Turn My Radio Up tour to Los Chord Guitars in Solvang on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The five-piece band, led by Kellen and Jamie Coffis, are slated to perform their recent "Blue Rose" release the frontman brothers characterize as music for car stereos, hazy afternoons and long highways.
"It's all-American music," Kellen Coffis said. "There's rock, blues, acoustic folk and country in there. As music fans, we go all the way back to the beginning — to pioneers like Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers — but we also look to artists like the Eagles and Tom Petty for influence. That's our playbook.”
The show begins at 7 p.m. and the cover charge is $25 per person.
Lost Chords is located at 1576 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.lostchordguitars.com/shows
Music in the Park summer concerts continue
Solvang Music in the Park is continuing to feature family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends.
The schedule of remaining shows is as follows:
Aug. 24: Sound Investment
Aug. 31 Livewire
Lompoc beekeepers to host National Honey Bee Day community event Saturday
Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc.
Attendance is free and open to members of the public.
During the event, local beekeepers will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping that includes viewing of a self-contained observation beehive and honey tasting.
Local raw unfiltered honey also will be available for purchase in several sizes, with or without honeycomb, according to the association.
National Honey Bee Day was started in 2009 by a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for and obtained a formal proclamation by the USDA honoring honeybees and beekeeping. The day is marked on the third Saturday of August and serves as an opportunity to build community awareness of the bee industry through education and promotion.
The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Flying Goat Cellars, exists to promote beekeeping through best management practices, education and mentoring of people about honeybees and beekeeping. The group also serves to increase public awareness of environmental concerns affecting honeybees.
The annual membership fee is a suggested donation of $10 per family.
For additional information, contact winery owner Kate Griffith at kate@flyinggoatcellars.com or 805-588-0996.
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 30 to Nov. 17.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.