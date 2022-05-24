SYV Fossemalle Dance Studio to perform
Santa Ynez Valley performing arts company Fossemalle Dance Studio will host its 33rd edition of “An Invitation To Dance” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 16, 17 and 18, featuring ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop and tap.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez High School Little Theater in Santa Ynez.
After a two-year, pandemic-induced shutdown, according to choreographers Sonia Ibarra Corona and Christine Fossemalle, the troupe is once again reunited and back on stage to celebrate its newcomers and 2022 graduates Avanell Bratt, Claire Helton, Camryn Kemp and Zefa Tullis-Thompson.
"The dedication of our dancers to their craft, their resilience as well as their parents’ incredible support and our passion for dance combined have allowed us to prevail," the choreographers said.
For information or to purchase tickets, contact the Fossemalle Dance Studio at 805-688-8494.
Alma Rosa Winery hosting third annual fundraiser for mental health awareness
Alma Rosa Winery on July 23 will host its third annual "Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" event to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.
Participants are invited to walk a 4.3-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton.
One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit the One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara, an event spokeswoman said, noting that the winery raised over $345,000 for mental health organizations over the last two years.
In addition, Bob and Barb Zorich, owners of Alma Rosa, will be matching donations dollar for dollar, and up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000, the spokeswoman said.
The cost to register is $55 per person and donations are welcomed.
Registration is open through Friday, July 22, and can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.
For more information about Alma Rosa Winery and the event, go to www.almarosawinery.com.
Buellton rings in 30th anniversary with free community event
The city of Buellton will commemorate its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 18, with Buellton in the Park, a musical event hosted at River View Park.
The no-cost, family-friendly event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, local vendors, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The music will include a mix of genres from local professional bands including jazz, country and mariachi, and will feature members of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra and an international pianist from Music Academy of the West.
Safe and Sober Grad Night at SYUVHS returns
The graduating Class of 2022 will resume a 20-year Santa Ynez High School tradition of Safe & Sober Grad Nite, two years after the COVID crisis canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year's event is slated for the night of graduation, June 3, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the Old Gym. The cost is $60 per person, and financial assistance is available to students.
As a safer and sober option, Santa Ynez High School officials said the campus once again will offer an alternate grad night event to help "build a spirit of togetherness among the graduates as they celebrate with old friends for one last time."
The party will feature outdoor games with a bungee jump and LED games, a magician, a deejay, caricature artist, air brush tattoo artist, hypnotist, blackjack, roulette and craps tables, gaming truck, music, food, prizes and a photo booth.
The party is organized by the senior parents with community support.
Donations are being accepted, including cash, prizes and event scholarships. Also being sought are chaperones (adults over age 21) and parents who can help decorate, provide food and drinks, and organize prizes.
Monetary donations can be mailed to SYVHS PTSA at P.O. Box 926, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Donations and prizes can be left with Stephanie Aichinger at the campus office.
For more information or to volunteer, contact abay203@gmail.com or jacque@impulse.net.