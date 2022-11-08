SYV Wind Ensemble to perform fall concert Sunday
A Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble fall concert will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.
The ensemble, directed by Maestra Sharon Jeskey, will perform a variety of musical pieces.
Admission and refreshments are free of charge. Donations are welcomed, which support the group to continue offering shows free of cost.
Musicians interested in joining the ensemble may visit a weekly rehearsal, held Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Los Olivos Grange Hall.
Musicians of all ages are welcome, young and old, and no audition is required.
For more information, contact Lea Fainer at syvwindensemble@gmail.com
Santa Ynez Valley libraries schedule
The Solvang Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day, and Thursday and Friday Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday, reopening Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Los Olivos and Santa Ynez Libraries will be closed on Saturday Nov. 26.
The Solvang Library is still recruiting for a temporary, part-time library technician position. The position is 15 hours per week.
A special event co-sponsored by Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society — "All About Opossums: a Talk with Dawn Summerlin" — will be held at the Solvang Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possum Lady," has been rescuing and releasing baby opossums for 21 years.
Attendees will be invited to learn all about the fascinating marsupials and get an opportunity to meet a baby opossum.
Summerline and her husband, Jim, volunteer their time and fund all expenses for their rescue and release operation except veterinary care which is funded by the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.
The Possum Lady welcomes contributions be made to the Wildlife Care Network, and is in need of bedding materials that include old sweatshirts, t-shirts, pillow cases, sheets, and newspapers.
Julefest parade to roll through downtown Solvang Dec. 3; participants sought
This year's Julefest parade, dubbed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," will roll through downtown Solvang doling out Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Parade entrants are being sought — marching bands, individuals, groups, businesses, equestrians, etc. There is no charge to participate.
Parade line up starts at 10:15 a.m. in the Veterans Hall parking lot, and begins at 11 a.m. when it will turn west on Mission Dr., south on Fourth Street, east on Copenhagen, north on Alisal, west on Mission back to the Veterans Hall.
To particiapte in the parade, complete the form found online at files.constantcontact.com/f98e9aad001/38067278-31ae-42a1-921b-1200c2756495.pdf?rdr=true
The form must then be mailed to: Kim Jensen, 1679 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang, or email to Kim@ingeborgs.com
SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth'
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang.
Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert with orchestra accompaniment will feature pieces including "The Hands that First Held Mary’s Child" and "Lunar Lullaby."
The audience will also be invited to join in on the spirit, singing familiar Christmas carols.
Tickets are $15 at the Book Loft, at the door, and can also be purchased at the Chorale’s website www.syvchorale.org that includes a small processing fee.
For more information, call or text Chorale representative Casey Bemis at 805-451-8099.
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s
The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m.
The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options.
Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley Breakfast" is an initiative to address food insecurity in the community. The kitchen also helps support micro-businesses and provides a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.
Reverend Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector, said the hope is to "not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together."
"We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings, including the Valley Breakfast,” he added.