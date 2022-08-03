YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 30 to Nov. 17.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
Solvang Movies in the Park slated for Friday
Solvang Movies in the Park, hosted by the city's Chamber of Commerce, will be hosted at Solvang Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Once the sun goes down, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" will be screened.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Fresh popcorn and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.
The park is located at 1630 Mission Drive.
Music in the Park summer concerts continue
Solvang Music in the Park has returned and will feature weekly family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 3: The Rincons
Aug. 10: Leslie Lembo and Raw Silk
Aug. 17: Bill Agin and Territorial Law
Aug. 24: Sound Investment
Aug. 31 Livewire
PCPA to debut 'Into the Woods' at Solvang Festival Theater Aug. 11
The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen."
When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.
As the story goes, wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.
Tickets for the opening night reception are $100 and include a premium seat, preshow charcuterie box and intermission hospitality. For each of the tickets sold, $35 will be donated to PCPA’s scholarship to support acting and technical theater students.
Performances are subject to change.
The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates near.
Solvang Library hosting weekly activities
The Solvang Library will host community activities through August that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.
Starting Aug. 1, outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the support group "Memory, Coffee and Compassion" will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Lauren Mahakian, who is an educator and founder/CEO of Family Connect Memory Care. The group is for those dealing with memory issues and cognitive disorders. The meeting will be held outdoors on the Solvang Library patio.
Reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, an online book club for kids ages 8 to 11 will be hosted by library staff.
The August book is "Roll With It" by Jamie Sumner.
The story is about a girl named Ellie, who tells it like it is, which surprises some people who see a kid in a wheelchair and think she’s going to be all sunshine and cuddles. The thing is, Ellie has big dreams: She might be eating Stouffer’s for dinner, but one day she’s going to be a professional baker. But when Ellie and her mom move so they can help take care of her ailing grandpa, Ellie has to start all over again in a new town at a new school.
To register for the group, go to engagedpatrons.org. The first 10 readers to register will receive a free copy of the book.