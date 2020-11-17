Active COVID-19 cases slowly rise in Santa Barbara County; 36 new cases reported Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 36 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases in the county rising slowly and steadily over the past two weeks.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county now is 10,612, with 255 total cases still considered active and contagious, a 148% increase since Nov. 2. This also marks the highest number of active cases since mid-August, according to county data.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remain among their lowest, despite growing rates of active cases. As of Tuesday, 15 individuals were hospitalized, including five individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
"Over the past two weeks, like the rest of the state and nation, we saw increases throughout our county," Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
Notable case increases in that time frame have taken place in the South Coast area of Montecito and Carpinteria, the city of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria, while cases have decreased in the areas of Isla Vista and Lompoc.
Around 40% of cases over the past week also have been among individuals between the ages of 18 and 29, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 79 out of 4,343 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 18 out of 438 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 21 out of 1,014 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 199 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 10 out of 490 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed an additional 71 COVID-19 cases for a total of 5,321 cases.
The number of active cases also continue to climb with no sign of stopping, reaching 731 cases considered active and contagious as of Tuesday.
A majority of San Luis Obispo County's surge in cases has been made up of individuals between the ages of 18 and 29, with a steady daily amount also made up of Cal Poly students living on campus, according to county public health data.
