Local youngsters can now really feel like actual astronauts now, if only for just a moment.

A project that culminated from a partnership between the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and Vandenberg Space Force Base is now complete.

The museum celebrated the completion of a "celestial ceiling" which, according to Jenn Malone, the executive director at the Discovery Museum, is the final stage of the museum's Vandenberg Launch Experience Exhibit.

The interactive space-themed exhibit aims to provide a fun and realistic experience that shows children what a launch would look like in outer space, Malone said.

“It really sparks curiosity through play because the entire exhibit is hands-on for the kids. They get to touch everything in the exhibit, they get to see it, they get to hear it,” said Malone. “There are even microphones for them to pretend they are astronauts.”

According to Malone, the project is a collaboration between the museum, the community and Vandenberg Space Force Base.

With the completion of the celestial ceiling, the experience becomes even more immersive.

The ceiling allows the perception of a view of space in conjunction with the launch exhibit screen to watch a satellite deploy its systems in space after release from a rocket. According to Vandenberg officials, the ceiling can also be programmed for planetarium-like star projection to educate students on astronomy and different constellations. The Vandenberg Launch Experience has a mock mission control center, created from a repurposed United Launch Alliance launch console, and a replica of the Discovery space shuttle.

“Vandenberg helped to fund the entire project and the celestial ceiling takes the exhibit to another level — where the children can see an actual Vandenberg launch. They can also see parts of space and the stars, it's just all very fun. It takes a hands-on exhibit and also provides an element of almost like a movie theater.”

Plans for the exhibit began in 2015 through a partnership between the museum and Vandenberg Space Force Base. In September 2016, both organizations signed an Educational Partnership Agreement, solidifying the collaboration. With the support of the Air Force, the project received $30,000 in STEM funding between 2015 and 2017, allowing construction to commence.

In August 2017, the museum, in collaboration with the base, applied for the National Defense Education Program STEM Grant, securing $250,000 in funding in September 2017. VSFB says these funds played a crucial role in expanding the exhibit's features and bringing the Vandenberg Launch Experience to life.

Over 150 members of the community alongside members of Vandenberg Space Force Base gathered for a big unveiling of the celestial ceiling at the museum on Monday. The event also featured a DJ, sparkling cider and 50 take-home inflatable space shuttles which were picked-up by all the children that attended.

During the ceremony, US Space Force Col. Rob Long, the Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was honored by the Discovery Museum and was asked to assist in the ribbon cutting. Long will be retiring and Malone says he “played a huge role in the celestial ceiling piece as far as the dream of it, design and implementation of it.”

"It is an honor to have Col. Long present for the celebration of the completion of the celestial ceiling. The Vandenberg Launch Experience provides an opportunity for play, discovery and hands-on educational learning with a valuable direct connection to Vandenberg,” said Malone. “The exhibit brings a part of Vandenberg to our community children and gives them the opportunity to be an active participant through play. The celestial ceiling is the final piece of the wonder, excitement , and joy this adventurous exhibit offers.”

Tom Stevens, SLD 30 executive director, also attended the ceremony.