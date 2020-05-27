Aera Energy pulls plug on East Cat Canyon project

Aera Energy has decided to end its effort to obtain a county land-use permit for its East Cat Canyon Oilfield Redevelopment Project, a company spokesman announced Wednesday.

Rick Rust, public affairs project manager for Aera, said the decision was made because of ongoing uncertainty about obtaining permits for oil and gas projects and accelerated due to the current global oil market.

Rust noted development projects rely on permitting agencies to establish a permit process and secure a timeline for completion of that process as well as for elected officials to evaluate projects objectively and in accordance with the state statutes and local ordinances.

Oil and gas companies worldwide are also experiencing plummeting demand and devaluation of stocks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision,” Rust said. “Through the years we have been welcomed into the community with warm relations and partnerships by many people and organizations in Santa Barbara County.

“We appreciate all that they have done to assist us in our efforts, and we wish them continued success.”

Aera Energy LLC planned to re-establish oil production in an existing 100-year-old oil field by using steam injection to pump out the remaining heavy crude with an initially proposed 296 wells on 72 new and existing pads.

Last October, Aera announced it would reduce the number of wells by 36%, from 296 to 189, after hearing residents express concerns about the total number of wells in the project.