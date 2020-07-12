After enduring months of illegal fireworks, Lompoc group pushes for complete ban

Although the fireworks activity in Lompoc has calmed significantly since the end of the Fourth of July, a group of residents angered by months of explosions is just getting fired up.

More than two dozen Lompoc residents, many with signs expressing displeasure with fireworks, rallied outside City Hall ahead of the City Council meeting on Tuesday. Once the meeting began, most of them filed inside to voice their concerns and call on the governing body to ramp up enforcement of fireworks violations and to reintroduce a complete ban on all fireworks in the city.

Trevon Babcock, who helped organize the protest through the more than 650-member Lompoc Against Fireworks Facebook group, pleaded with the City Council to do something about an issue that Babcock said has gotten “out of control.”

“This is an important quality-of-life issue for the majority of residents, and visitors, too,” Babcock said. “It’s a human rights issue. … I want my rights to peace and quiet back.”

Bombs away

The spotlight on fireworks has burned increasingly brighter in recent weeks as the Lompoc Valley was inundated with professional-grade pyrotechnic explosions on a nightly basis from as early as mid-May through July 4.