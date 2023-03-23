Nathan Blaise Johnson was an 18-year-old senior at Righetti High School when he was killed while riding his motorcycle near Sisquoc on March 5.

Two of his riding buddies were with him and they performed life-saving measures, but Johnson died in their arms that Sunday morning.

Jimmy Johnson, Nathan's dad, has helped organize a GoFundMe page to assist Nathan's friends with financial obligations and for them to have the ability to seek help.

Johnson said the fundraiser is to help with anything Nathan's two friends would need, "so that nothing could hinder their goals and what they wanted to do."

“Nathan had big goals," Jimmy Johnson said. "The financial part is always an issue, so this is just to make sure it was one less thing they had to worry about."

Both of Nathan's friends are also seniors at Righetti High and Johnson hopes the funds raised can help with providing services for these young men now and in their future.

“This would include counseling services or anything they may need as they graduate high school,” said Johnson. “One of the young men will be attending a school to become a mechanic working on Caterpillars and is in need of tools and the other would like to be a pilot."

Johnson says his son was passionate about cars and got into motorcycles about a year ago. He was known to watch videos on YouTube to learn how to fix things and was somewhat of a self-taught mechanic. Johnson says Nathan was ready to take his passion for automotive to the next level of a higher education.

Nathan was looking forward to heading to Florida in July to attend Universal Technical Institute, to train as an auto mechanic, specializing in BMWs, and dreamed of one day working as a Formula One pit crew mechanic.

"We just found this out, but Nathan would work on all his friends' cars and motorcycles and would do anything and everything they needed,” said Johnson. “He did it just because that’s what he loved and he in July was supposed to go off to school to learn to be a mechanic”

As a father, a message Johnson would like to pass onto the kids is to have goals and go for them, try not to let the outside world slow you down and when you find that something, just pour your heart into it.

A passage shared by his family states: “The old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged. Whatever we were to each other, we still are. Speak of me in the easy way which you always used, laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together."

"Nathan was loved dearly and will forever be in our hearts," Johnson said.

According to Scott Safechuck, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 9:50 a.m. on March 5 when Johnson was riding southbound and his Yamaha street bike apparently crossed a double yellow line into the path of a northbound Honda Accord.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent two units to the crash and, despite lifesaving efforts, Johnson was declared dead at the scene from injuries. The driver and passenger of the Honda were uninjured in the crash, Safechuck said.