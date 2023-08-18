Sherise Shade Villamor had a lot going on in her life even before her cancer diagnosis. Her father had died at age 47. She’d been taking care of herself since the age of 18. She’d spent a decade fighting for justice after the unexplained death of her brother. Now she was fighting for her life.

“When I talk about it, I get all teary because it’s crazy. It’s a crazy story. First, I give glory to God because it was God who sent me to Mission Hope (Cancer) Center, and he had the team all ready for me when I came,” she said, choking back tears.

Villamor was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in June 2021.

“It was really bizarre because once I gave up the case of my brother, I went camping. It was Father’s Day weekend 2021, 11 years after he died on that same weekend, and we’re 11 months apart. I started feeling really sick, got disoriented, and something told me to go to the hospital. I was prideful and thought, ‘I’ll be OK,’ so I didn’t listen,” the Nipomo woman said.

But her disorientation only deepened, so she headed to Urgent Care where she said she was told she had an ear infection and sent home with antibiotics.

“A voice told me, ‘You need to go to the E.R.’ I fought it, smoked a cigarette, and that voice kept telling me to go. By the time I got there, I was so disoriented I don’t even remember having a CT done or any of that,” Villamor said.

Her sodium had dropped to deadly low levels, earning her a stay at Marian Regional Medical Center, discovery of a staph infection, treatment and more tests.

“If I’d gone home like I was told, I would have died from a coma,” Villamor said.

The hospital sent her home, but called her back 24 hours later with urgency to treat the newly discovered cancer.

“I feel the Devil really wanted me dead because I had a story to tell. But my faith; he couldn’t break my faith,” Villamor said.

She said the medical team found tumors on her heart and lung.

Fourteen weeks of radiation five days a week followed by three rounds of chemotherapy turned the tables.

“I did lose my hair. I rocked it. The girls downstairs from radiation gave me a lot of confidence, told me I looked good without a wig,” Villamor said.

Her lifelong straight hair was replaced with a full, curly head of post-chemo hair. She gained weight through the chemo process, and now takes thyroid medication.

“I feel because I laid my life down for my brother to try to get justice, God gave me life back. … I believe that’s how I got my cancer: from the stress. I truly believe that,” Villamor said.

She and her husband, Rick Villamor, have stopped smoking, and she’s started a bold, colorful Christian ministry through art: Graffiti for God.

“I make and paint things, very creative, take the (painted) motorhome out, ordered a she-shed and I’m doing all my work in there, but the Devil really wanted to shut me down. I have a lot to say, and he kept trying to stop me in my tracks. Everything I tried to do, something would happen, but he’s not going to win. I’m going to have the victory at the end,” she said.

And she’s thankful for the time she’s had.

“Each day I’m grateful that I’m alive, so if it were to come tomorrow that I had to go home, it’s OK because I got two years more time for whatever reason,” Sherise said.