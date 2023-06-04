The AIDS/Life Cycle Ride will make a stop at Preisker Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday headed for Lompoc via State Route 1 Thursday, and San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County on Friday, June 9, via southbound US Hwy 101.
Motorists on these routes can expect California Highway Patrol to be present to maintain a safe environment for everyone, Caltrans District 5 announced.
Caltrans officials report that approximately 2,200 cyclists will travel single file with the flow of traffic using portions of city and county roads between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
The event, which launches from San Francisco on Sunday, will wind through Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties on a seven-day trek before ending in Los Angeles.
Officially in its 22nd year, the annual 545-mile ride aims to raise awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic as well as raise funds for services such as HIV testing and screenings for other sexually transmitted infections, HIV medical care and prevention services.
For traffic updates, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm .
To view the full route, go to aidslifecycle.org