A single-engine aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on Highway 246 at La Purisima Golf Course east of Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.
The aircraft experienced engine failure, forcing the pilot to land on the highway about 12:30 p.m., said County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.
The pilot, who was not identified, was uninjured, and the aircraft appeared undamaged when it was parked off the highway at the entrance to the Mendez Ranch.
Safechuck said the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified.