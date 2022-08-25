ALDI - Corporate - Lompoc

Aldi discount grocery store in Lompoc is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 729 North H St., next to Boot Barn.

 Contributed

Shelves are almost stocked at Lompoc's Aldi discount grocery store in preparation for the grand opening event Thursday, Sept. 1, when doors will open to the community at 729 North H St. 

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., with free goody bags given to the first 100 customers, according to a company announcement. 

The first 100 customers also will receive a "golden ticket" that could be worth $100.

In addition, customers will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card between Sept. 1 and 4. One winner will be chosen.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 

In May 2021, officials announced the new business would share space with recent addition Boot Barn at the former Vons property on North H Street.

Aldi is a family-owned discount supermarket chain known for carrying low-cost proprietary product lines that include fresh produce delivered daily and everyday essentials.

