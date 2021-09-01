All types and models of Fords from almost all years will fill Orcutt Union Plaza and surrounding streets of Old Town Orcutt on Sept. 11 as the Santa Maria Model A Club presents the 19th annual All Ford Car Show.
A swap meet offering auto parts, accessories and memorabilia will kick off the event at 7 a.m., with the car show slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to Fords, the show is open to Lincoln, Mercury and Edsel vehicles, either stock or custom, and vehicles that were originally powered by Ford. Everything from pristine show cars to daily drivers will be on display.
Vehicle owners will compete for first- and second-place awards in 12 classes plus additional awards like Best of Show and Best Club Participation, with winners chosen by a vote of the car owners.
Live music, vendors selling a variety of merchandise, a 50/50 drawing and the Grand Raffle will be part of the event.
Grand prizes are a two-night stay at Ragged Point Inn, Cambria Pines Lodge or the Radisson at the Santa Maria Public Airport, and each of the three winners also will receive $300 cash and a Central Coast gift basket.
The car show is free to spectators. Grand Raffle tickets are $5 each or $100 for 25.
All proceeds from the show and Grand Raffle will benefit Hancock College Automotive Technology Scholarships.
For more information, car show entry applications and Grand Raffle tickets, visit www.santamariamodelaclub.com or call Jay McCord at 805-598-8133.
