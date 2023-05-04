Honoring a trio that has impacted the lives of many, Allan Hancock College announced the three community leaders who will be recognized at the inaugural Hancock Honors celebration in September.

“This is a great evening for the college and for the community,” said Allan Hancock College Foundation Executive Director Jon Hooten. “Hancock has been looking for ways to recognize people in the community who’ve come through Hancock and are making positive impacts in their communities.”

The college will recognize former superintendent and president Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, Grammy Award-winning musician Tommy Soulati Shepherd and the late philanthropist Patty Boyd as its first class of honorees.

According to Hancock president Kevin G. Walthers, this will be an annual event.

“Mark your calendars every year, this is going to be on the Saturday after Labor Day, we’re claiming that spot on the event calendar for perpetuity,” Walthers said.

Foxworthy Lewellen became the first woman to serve as superintendent and president of Allan Hancock College in 1992. Her achievements at Hancock include advancing technology, increasing degree and transfer opportunities and improving the college’s facilities — including the construction of the Lompoc Valley Center. Since retiring, she has served as a volunteer and philanthropist in the community, most recently helping lead and complete a $5 million capital campaign for the Solvang Theaterfest.

Shepherd is a PCPA alumnus and won the 2023 Grammy Award with the children’s music group Alphabet Rockers. After completing both the acting and technical theater programs at PCPA in the 1990s, Shepherd spent years as a performer, composer and producer for audiences around the country. Alphabet Rockers, which has two previous Grammy Award nominations, helps create spaces for parents, educators and children to identify and interrupt cultural bias and shape a more equitable world. The Rockers have performed at The Smithsonian African American Museum of History Arts & Culture and The Kennedy Center.

Boyd was a native Santa Marian, a piano instructor and a member of Hancock’s music department faculty. Boyd taught piano into her late 80s and continued to be involved with the college music department and PCPA until her death in 2012. Before her death, she directed a $12-million gift to the Allan Hancock College Music Department and a $1-million gift to PCPA. A portion of Boyd’s gift was used to fund the construction of the college’s recently-opened Fine Arts Complex.

All three honorees will be recognized at the college’s inaugural Hancock Honors celebration on Sept. 9. Hancock Honors will be a ticketed event held in the Fine Arts Complex’s outdoor plaza and 350-seat recital hall.

Tracy McKee, advancement officer with the school, said tickets are expected to sell out and will be available June 1 to purchase on the school website for $150. All funds raised from the celebration will go towards the Hancock Promise, which provides local high school graduates with free tuition at Hancock.

Walthers recalled of a speech by Manuel Pastor, a distinguished professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity at the University of Southern California, that said "'we spend a lot of time celebrating students that overcome the odds, but we don’t spend enough time talking about how we change the odds.'"

“Really, what we are trying to do in this community is remove barriers for students, that’s why the promise program is so important,” said Walthers. “A couple weeks ago we had 4,000 junior high and high school students on campus for Career Exploration Day.”

Walthers shared how the students were able to be exposed to a variety of career paths and were able to talk directly with people in the industry and with faculty that can help them achieve their future aspirations. Over 1,000 high school seniors attended a registration rally on April 27.

“Now we are seeing, because of the Hancock Promise that this event will support, more than half of the high school graduates in our community are coming to Hancock College in the fall immediately after they graduate,” Walthers said.

According to McKee, other ways to contribute to the annual fundraising is through the multi-tier sponsorships that are available now. To view sponsorships opportunities, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/honors/

The college also announced a partnership with CoastHills Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of the event which involves a donation of $30,000. CoastHills President and CEO Paul Cook thanked the college for the opportunity of being part of the “vision and mission that this excellent institution has."

“At CoastHills Credit Union, our mission is to make a positive difference in our neighbors' lives, we’re here to help lives be better and I don’t think there is any better way than through education," said Cook.

The inaugural event in September will feature digital interactive art installations, live art production and music by the San Francisco-based Jazz Mafia.

“We really want (donors) to feel special and that's a big part to me, that we are not just throwing a big party and raising a lot of money for the Hancock Promise, but to make these people have a fabulous night and feel the love from this community,” said McKee.