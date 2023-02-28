Allan Hancock College hosted the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 34th annual High School Design Competition on Tuesday.
The event, held each spring, is an all-day design competition fashioned after the Architects Learning Exam and introduces high school students to the world of architecture and the design process through the framework of a "fun and educational learning experience," according to the school.
Hancock Board of Trustees President Greg Pensa partnered with Hancock College architecture professor Saad Sadig and retired architect David Goldstein to bring the event to the Santa Maria campus.
The competition, which was first held in 1991, was hosted in the student center early Tuesday morning and wrapped up just before 5 p.m. The contest featured around 40 students from northern Santa Barbara County.
The finalist competition will be held Saturday in Santa Ynez.
Students are tasked with solving an architectural challenge in the competition. Last year, for instance, high school students were asked to design a housing complex for 400 college students at a made-up university in Southern California overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Solutions had to be no more than three stories tall but could take the form of multiple buildings and outdoor spaces.