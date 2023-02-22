In honor of Black History Month, Allan Hancock College hosted its annual celebration titled “A Legacy of Strength. A Future of Hope” on Wednesday.

The event was sponsored by the Associated Student Body Government (ASBG) of Allan Hancock College and chaired by Janae Davis and Edward Lamberson.

The event was held to amplify Black voices, such as keynote speaker Iris Rideau, who has gained recognition as the first Black woman to own a winery in the United States, which is located in Santa Ynez Valley. Rideau recently wrote a book, From "White to Black: One Life Between Two Worlds," a memoir of her life. Through struggles of racial oppression and adversities, she managed to overcome those hardships and shared her knowledge with students on how she accomplished her successes.

The emcee for the event was Dr. Earl Murray Jr., who is also a business professor at Hancock College. Murray says the Black history celebration is an opportunity for everyone to learn about culture and history.

“There's a lot that needs to be learned about Black history in all areas from entrepreneurs to military, small businesses to athletes,” said Murray. “Many people don’t know about how we were brought up regarding segregation and race oppression, adversity."

Opening the speech portion of the event was Reverend Darrel Tullis, who shared the history of the and performed the Black national anthem, the song is called "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Tullis says he comes from a family of singers, his father and mother met through singing and his oldest brother is an actor.

“This song was originally written as a poem and it became the 'Negro National Anthem' actually 12 years before the United states of America had our own national anthem,” said Tullis.

Tullis said it was written by James Weldon Johnson in 1899 and his brother.

Dozens of students gathered for the event including Samantha Sam Martinez, a second-year member and director of public relations for ASBG.

“I couldn't be more happy to support diversity here on campus, as a student and woman of color, any opportunity for inclusion and diversity I’m all for it,” said Martinez. “The fact that ASBG gets to be a part of it, putting together a celebration for a culture and race that is so rich in history, and being able to host speakers who are able to share their story and shine light in their experiences is really great."

Rideau shared her life story with students from the perspective of a Black woman who she said often passes as white. She grew up during the Jim Crow Era, truly showing students how close history is.

“All the public schools, libraries, even the cemeteries were segregated," Rideau said. "In order to have a better life, we as Creoles pass for white, whatever we could so that we could have a better education and a better job."

Rideau told students that education is everything and dedication can take them far. After facing many hardships, she worked in a sewing factory, had no education and was a young mother.

“I found myself working in a sewing factory with my mother and it shocked me so much that I immediately took myself to the first junior college just down the street from the factory and studied business courses,” said Rideau. “Those classes drove me to places I never dreamed of. I don't even know how I got there, but I was determined to finish."

Education, Rideau said, took her to places, from working at an insurance company to opening her own 10 years later at age 29. Seven years after that, she opened her own security firm. As more time passed, she took two years restoring a building that was converted into a winery in 1997, serving Creole food and connecting with people in a stunning setting.

In closing Rideau reminds students to stay determined.

“Don’t take no for an answer from anybody," she said. "No because you're a girl, no because you're too Black, no because you're too brown, no because you are not educated enough. Never take no for an answer from anybody. Keep going, keep your head up, be determined, be driven and know that we have no right to judge one another."