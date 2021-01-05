Altrusa Club of the Central Coast Foundation offering human services grants

Altrusa Club of the Central Coast Foundation is taking applications from nonprofit organizations for grants to provide human services to residents of the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.
Applications are available online at www.altrusaofthecentralcoast.org, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 15.
“To be eligible, the applicant must be a nonprofit organization registered with the California secretary of state and currently providing human services in either of the two geographic areas,” said Noe Mahelona, president of the foundation.
Nineteen local organizations and programs received foundation grants in 2020, ranging from the Alice Shaw Outdoor Science Camp to the Solvang Senior Center.
Altrusa Club of the Central Coast, which is focused on literacy and other needed community services, and the foundation sponsor the Festival of Trees each holiday season to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the grants.
“Unfortunately, it was decided that this year’s Festival of Trees would be postponed until 2021 due to restrictions posed by COVID-19,” Mahelona said, so the organization is accepting donations to help with the cost of administering the grants.
To make a donation, become a 2021 tree sponsor or get more information about the grants, contact Mahelona at 805-922-2900, ext. 750, or altrusafot@juno.com.
