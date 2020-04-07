You are the owner of this article.
Alzheimer's seminars canceled in Buellton, Santa Maria
Alzheimer's seminars canceled in Buellton, Santa Maria

011620 Alzheimer's Seminar

All Family Connect Care Alzheimer's events have been canceled.

 Contributed Photo

According to a spokeswoman for Family Connect Care, all scheduled Alzheimer's informational seminars and support group sessions have been canceled due to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19.

Both events slated for April 21 at the Buellton Senior Center and April 28 at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding during these times and we wish you safety and wellness," the spokeswoman said.

Lauren Mahakian, founder of Family Connect Care is a certified dementia specialist, facilitator and educator affiliated with Alzheimer’s Association Los Angeles, and has been focused on enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens and aiding the memory-impaired for over two decades.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

