American workers to be honored as unsung heroes at Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

The Santa Maria Elks have a longstanding tradition of dedicating each of their four performances to a community member.

These people are honored for their commitment to both the community and the Elks Rodeo.

This year, the Elks are changing things up.

Instead of just one person, they’ll be honoring all the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each performance will have a special presentation, a tribute to the American worker,” said Elks Rec Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “Basically, we want to honor all of those people who have been on the front lines during the pandemic.

“There are millions of people across the country and thousands in the Santa Maria Valley who are unsung heroes. These are the people who have kept us going through these difficult times.”

The Elks want to single out more than just the obvious heroes – the doctors, nurses, police and fire personnel who have worked tirelessly for the last year-and-a-half.

They’ll still be recognized but the Elks also want to add all American workers – including grocery store workers, truck drivers, gas station attendants, electricians, plumbers, pharmacy workers and so many more who have kept working to provide essential services regardless of the health risks.

“Each night will have a special theme,” said Tonascia. “Thursday night it’s childhood cancer awareness. Friday night will be for all first responders, Saturday is ‘Tough Enough To Wear Pink and Sunday is our military appreciation day. In addition, in the middle of each performance, we’ll take time out to honor American workers. Basically, it’s for all of the people who are on the front lines. We won’t forget that they’re the true Americans who have kept America going and are still keeping America going.”