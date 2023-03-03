An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train struck a wood chipper attached to a vehicle Friday morning in Gaviota, according to Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck.

No injuries were reported on the train, though Safechuck said the train tracks would be shut down for some period of time.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. when the train struck the wood chipper that was attached to the back of a vehicle at a crossing near 11000 Calle Real in the rural Gaviota area.

There were no reports of injuries on the train and the driver of the pickup refused medical transport for minor injuries, Safechuck said, adding the tracks would be shut down for an "unknown amount of time" and county fire was releasing resources. The cause of the incident is under investigation.