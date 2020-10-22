You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amtrak will require reservations for Pacific Surfliner during Thanksgiving week
0 comments
alert

Amtrak will require reservations for Pacific Surfliner during Thanksgiving week

  • 0

An expected increase in travelers on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner route around the Thanksgiving holiday has prompted the company to require reservations on the trains that travel between San Luis Obispo and San Diego counties, an Amtrak spokesman said.

A reservation will be required to travel on the Pacific Surfliner starting Monday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 30, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard.

Pacific Surfliner trains serve San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, and additional cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains.

However, ticket sales are limited to ensure adequate space onboard each train for physical distancing, so available seats onboard Pacific Surfliner trains may sell out. Customers are therefore encouraged to plan ahead and book early, the spokesman said.

The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during that period as well, so monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used during that period, but multiride ticketholders will be required to confirm each trip, by train and date, through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

The spokesman said a number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at Amtrak stations and on trains. For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest
Local

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

  • Updated

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

+2
Elayne Klasson: 'Treat yourself' and other happiness habits
Local

Elayne Klasson: 'Treat yourself' and other happiness habits

  • Updated

Last week, we attended the soft opening of the new Bob’s Well Bread outpost in Ballard. After all, it was quite an exciting event: a new restaurant in the Valley, a second location of Bob's already wildly popular establishment in Los Alamos — now even closer to us in the charming town of Ballard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News