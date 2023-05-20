For years, going all the way back to the oil embargo and the long lines at gas stations in the 1970s, I remember people saying — well, you know, we have the technology right now to go 50, 75, 100 (or whatever number you care to plug in) miles per gallon, but the government, or the car companies, or the oil companies won’t allow it to happen.

In the ensuing decades, each time we caught wind of some new technological advancement, or potential paradigm shift, away from nonrenewable resources, we were told that the emerging technology was not (yet) economically feasible. The problem, though, is that in many instances, those comparisons failed or refused to consider the true cost of the prevailing technology.

Take the energy sector. Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, efforts to develop alternative sources of energy, such as solar, wind, water and hydrogen, were consistently and continually quashed, judged and declared to be too expensive in comparison to coal, gas and oil … but that’s only because the actual costs to the U.S. taxpayer were not accurately represented.

The tens of billions of dollars that were given to the oil companies each year in the form of subsidies and tax incentives to support exploration, extraction, and development were never factored into the price of gas. Had they been included, then the average price would consistently have been, and would still be, 15-20 cents per gallon more than what was, and is, reported.

Neither were healthcare costs included in the economic comparisons. While the full scope and total costs associated with sickness and premature death due to fossil fuels has been hard to quantify, one recently published study out of the Boston University School of Public Health, states that Americans spend $77 billion annually on hospital and doctor’s visits, medications, etc., for respiratory illnesses, cancer, and other health issues directly related to the burning of coal, gas and oil.

Nor was the cost of environmental cleanup included in the economic comparisons between fossil fuels and “the alternatives.” This includes the cost of oil spills, soot, air and water pollution, plastic pollution, ocean acidification, and more.

Last year, the U.S. government allotted $5 billion for the capping of inactive oil wells, which continue to leak methane and other hazardous pollutants into the environment. The total cost to cap all the now-defunct wells is probably more in the neighborhood of $75 to $100 billion. If, in fact, we were to go ahead and do something about all those wells, on whose shoulders do you think the costs would fall, given that the companies that once profited from them have fled or declared bankruptcy?

And you can bet that the amount we spend each year for the U.S. military to protect our oil interests around the world, which is estimated at $81 billion a year, were also disregarded in the economic arguments used to bolster fossil fuels.

It seems to me it would be pretty easy to paint a rosy economic picture of your activities if you didn’t have to include all the costs. (“Oh yeah, we made a bunch of money on that tour (!) … but we had to spend it on hotels and gas and food.”)

It’s like when my dear mother, God rest her soul, would tell us how much she made at the slot machines, not mentioning the many thousands of dollars it took to get to that winning pull.

The transition to clean energy is in motion. More than 60% of Americans think it will make their local air and water quality better, and have a positive impact on local job opportunities in the energy sector, but more than 70% (!) think the shift to renewables will have unexpected negative consequences for the country.

The people, politicians, lobbyists, corporations and commentators that continue to call for subsidies and regulatory policies that favor the fossil fuel industry over sustainable alternatives are pushing a fear-based narrative that hinges on phony baloney economics.

