Anglers of all ages turn out for 26th annual fish derby at Cachuma Lake

Hundreds turned out over the weekend for the 26th annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake where dozens of participating anglers took home more than $15,000 in cash prizes and merchandise.

Center Executive Director Julie Anne McDonald said the event drew 599 registrants — up from last year, coming out of pandemic-induced delays.

McDonald called the weekend a "great success" after dozens of contestants were declared winners in categories that included heaviest trout caught, heaviest crappie caught and heaviest bass caught.

"The weather was perfect on Saturday, with the sun breaking through a fog-draped lake on Sunday — magical," McDonald said. "Best of all, lots of fish were caught in all categories making for happy anglers of all ages."

The tournament kicked off at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 15 and concluded at noon Sunday with the firing of a flare at the harbor by Nature Center volunteer and retired battalion chief Mike Marlow.

According to McDonald, 71 volunteers organized and operated the derby, raffle and children’s activities which helped the center raise over $36,000 so far, through sponsorship, donations and registrations. An additional $10,000 in merchandise donations was raised for door and raffle prizes, she noted.

As part of the weekend program, two late derby participants were honored, Pam “Peanut Pam” LoGuercio and Ramon “Ray” Angel.

LoGuercio, who died on Nov. 1, 2022, began the tradition of passing out peanuts at Cachuma Lake during the annual Fish Derby awards ceremony — an act of love her family and friends pulled off during the awards program on Sunday. LoGuercio's family also raised over $6,000 for the nature center this year, in her memory, McDonald said.

Angel, who is remembered as a dedicated family man, avid fisherman and lover of old cars, was posthumously honored by his daughter, Tracy Angel.

According to McDonald, Angel underwrote the $600 heaviest trout contest purse in her father's honor, which was awarded to category winner Melissa Vickers on Sunday during the ceremony.

Father/daughter duo captain David Bacon and captain Tiffany Vague emceed the Sunday afternoon awards program where Bacon also auctioned off his daughter’s high-performance, hand-wrapped design rod that she specially handcrafted for the event.

The rod was won by bidder Vince Gomez of Santa Ynez, with the donation going to the center.

"A special thank you to captain Tiffany Vague for this generous donation and to Vince Gomez for his generous winning bid," McDonald said.