You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Animal shelters in Santa Barbara County celebrating '12 Days of Winter Whiskers'
0 comments
alert

Animal shelters in Santa Barbara County celebrating '12 Days of Winter Whiskers'

  • 0
Adoptable Animals

A pair of rabbits from BUNS, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, are among the adoptable animals available during the "12 Days of Winter Whiskers" being celebrated Dec. 12 to 24 by animal shelters in Santa Barbara County. 

 Contributed Photo

Santa Barbara County residents can celebrate the “12 Days of Winter Whiskers” this month, giving animals from participating shelters a forever home at a reduced price, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County Animal Services said.

From Dec. 12 to 24, adoptable animals will be available for $12 from County Animal Services, ASAP Cats and BUNS, or Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, with a new animal showcased each day on social media.

Additional adoptable animals, which are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, can be viewed online.

To view adoptable animals, visit sbcanimalservices.org and asapcats.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

“Meet and greet” appointments with a chosen animal can be made by calling the Santa Maria Animal Shelter at 805-934-6119 or the Santa Barbara shelter at 805-681-5285.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News